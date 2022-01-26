2022 Cleveland Browns Mock Draft, Vol. 2

With the class of the 2022 NFL Draft finalized and the main All-Star games set to be played in a little over a week, here's a snap shot of how the Cleveland Browns could continue building their roster.

The Cleveland Browns are at home watching the playoffs and their path forward is pretty clear, at least in terms of how the team will operate this year both in free agency and the NFL Draft.

Everything points to Baker Mayfield being the starting quarterback in 2022 unless an opportunity the team simply cannot pass up presents itself. Regardless of who plays quarterback, the wide receiver position was one of the worst in the league and whether it's for Mayfield or the next quarterback of the Browns, that will be a priority.

Defensive tackle is a need the Browns will have to address, but the class this year is dreadful and options are limited. Free agency will be critical in attacking that area, but other teams aren't stupid and they see the same issue, which could drive up demand and price for capable veterans.

The early declaration deadline has passed, so the class has been finalized. This draft class has strengths at receiver, edge, offensive tackle and safety so the Browns could find some value in those positions as they continue to build up the roster.

Rankings are all over the place, which makes the draft process interesting, but also leads to prospects being in places that may look preposterous. For this mock, I used Pro Football Network's simulator to provide a framework. With reports Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is likely to get the general manager job with the Minnesota Vikings, I went ahead and added a third round compensatory pick, one of two the Browns would receive.

With the Senior Bowl and Shrine Game slated to be played the first week of February, this draft features seven players slated to participate the Browns could have interest.

1. Drake London, WR USC

Listed Measurables: 6'5" 210 lbs

Age: 20 (Born July 24, 2001)

Production: 88 receptions, 1,084 yards (30.2 percent), 7 TDs in 2021

One of the prerequisites for any wide receiver the Browns should be their ability to defeat man coverage and London is second to none in this category. Between his size, hips and feet, he was virtually indefensible in college this past year.

His production is fantastic, despite missing four games due to a broken ankle. His recovery from that injury is critical in him going this high.

London will be knocked for deep speed and the reality is he didn't get behind too many corners. He's effective going up and winning a jump ball, so he does offer a vertical threat. It's similar to a player like Tee Higgins of the Cincinnati Bengals.

On a down to down basis, he's a chain mover. He is effective at creating separation, using his body to shield defenders from the ball and plucking the ball out of the air. London did drop 8 passes this past season, so he's far from perfect in that area, but he also makes contested catches at a high rate.

His body control and ability to set up yards after the catch is what sets him apart. Despite being such a large receiver, London is elusive, is able to slip tackles and generate yards after the catch. He's also not afraid to use his size to his advantage, using a stiff arm to overpower undersized defensive backs seeking to stop him.

London can operate from anywhere in the formation. He's been utilized in the slot and is slippery, able to avoid getting jammed to find space to catch passes. On the perimeter, he's a matchup problem because of his size and body control.

Because he's so young, it will be interesting to see how much more he can develop physically. He may be able to continue to add strength to his frame. A Marques Colston type target for a quarterback built like Drew Brees? It could be a winning formula for the Browns.

In this episode, Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report joins me to discuss some of the prospects including a convincing argument me makes for Drake London.

2. Myjai Sanders, EDGE Cincinnati

Listed Measurables: 6'5" 255 lbs

Age: 22 at time of NFL Draft (Born February 27th, 2000)

Production: 22 solo tackles (5.3 percent), 10.5 tackles for loss (14.3 percent), 7 sacks (23.3 percent) in 2020

Myjai Sanders is a player that has slipped in most draft rankings after looked like a down year if one simply looks at his box score. After a big junior season, he returned to Cincinnati and sacrificed his own individual achievement for the betterment of the team while improving as a player, something head coach Luke Fickell is quick to mention.

The Bearcats needed Sanders to help at the point of attack, limiting his ability to run the arc. He improved as a run defender, which could pay dividends in the NFL. Even though his raw production went down, his efficiency as a pass rusher remained high, creating more pressures than his first two seasons combined.

Going back to the 2020 season where Sanders is utilized as a purer edge threat, he has length and athleticism that stand out as fits for the Browns, especially if they want to replace the role of Takkarist McKinley, who suffered a torn Achilles' at the end of the season. Sanders may not have the raw burst of McKinley, but he's explosive and has better hands. He has also flashed the ability to collapse the pocket, another valuable tool.

Sanders uses his speed well, setting up opponents to overset and dive inside to create pressure. He's not afraid to convert speed to power. His long arms enough him to slip past blocks and accelerate to the ball. Sanders has experience running stunts and doesn't hesitate when attacking the interior of the line. He's also been effective deflecting passes, batting 6 this past season.

Slated to participate in the Senior Bowl, it's an excellent opportunity for Sanders to remind people what he's capable of coming off the edge. On a front with Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney, it could equip the Browns to create pressure against multiple passing attacks on a more consistent basis.

3. Logan Hall, DL Houston

Listed Measurables: 6'6" 275 lbs

Age: 22? (Born April 22nd, 20??)

Production: 24 solo tackles (5 percent), 13 tackles for loss (13.2 percent), 6 sacks (13.9 percent) in 2020

Hall played the majority of snaps on the interior with some reps lined up as a 4-tech over the tackle peppered in along the way, but he stands out as a player that can be a base end on running downs, then kicking inside to attack the quarterback. Between usage and some answers that will hopefully be answered at the Senior Bowl, he could be a wildcard in this year's draft.

How heavy is he? His program weight is 275. Assuming he played at or near that weight this season, it's a tweener weight, which should be added value to the Browns, but might hurt him with other teams.

In the 270 to 280 range, he could operate as a base end on run downs. Heavier, he may be declaring himself a full-time defensive tackle. That comes with some risks, however, because he has a tendency to play high, exposing his chest, which could get him impaled by NFL offensive linemen. Being an every down tackle at his height would be challenging as it would require him to play with more consistent pad level.

Based on his tape, he could profile in a similar role as Jadeveon Clowney or Malik Jackson. Never likely to wow anyone with his ability to bend the edge, he's more likely to collapse the pocket, using his hands to defeat blocks on his way to the ball. Take advantage of his length on running downs, then kicking him inside to rush the passer.

There, he can use his quickness off the snap to shoot gaps and use his active hands to wreak havoc. Should he be unable to get to the quarterback, he should be a player that can get his hands up to deflect passes.

When Hall is engaged against blocks, he's more inclined to spin off of them because he can struggle to anchor. That can be a recipe for disaster against the run on the interior. Hall pursues well and is athletic enough to chase plays.

Hall only has one year of great production and stands out as someone the Browns would welcome into their defensive line rotation.

3. (Comp Pick) Khalil Shakir, WR Boise State

Listed Measurables: 6' 190 lbs

Age: 22 at the time of the NFL Draft (Born February 7th, 2000)

Production: 77 receptions, 1,119 yards (35.7 percent), 7 TDs in 2021

Whether it's the sheer amount of talent in the class or simply overlooking him, Khalil Shakir stands out as a value at wide receiver. Nominally a slot receiver, but capable of playing anywhere in the formation, Shakir has two years of excellent production.

His body control and quickness both stand out as he eats up man coverage and is able to create for yards after contact. Shakir can do dirty work in the short and medium areas of the field, but has the ability to stretch the field on occasion. He's smooth making the transition from catch point to creating yards with the ball in his hands.

The hitch with Shakir is he did drop 10 passes this past season. He will make some tough catches and drop some easy ones.

Shakir is slated to participate in the Senior Bowl, a format where he should shine. If Shakir falls to this area of the draft and the Browns have the opportunity, they should pounce.

4. (Via DET) Max Mitchell, OT Louisiana-Lafayette

Listed Measurables: 6'6" 299 lbs

Age: 22 (Born October 19, 1999)

Mitchell possesses prototypical length with long arms, he's slightly undersized in terms of his weight. He has made up for it, dominating the level of competition he faced with excellent feet and effort.

What should stand out to a team like the Browns is his willingness to get out to the second level, which fits into their screen game. Play strength becomes more important on an individual basis when it comes to running a zone scheme, which is a question he will attempt to answer at the Senior Bowl.

The early returns on James Hudson III are promising, which should make them feel more comfortable if he needs to play with another offseason to prepare. He could step into the role left open by Chris Hubbard, who sustained a season-ending tricep injury. Hubbard is a free agent.

Mitchell could take the role Hudson had as a rookie. Although he's settled into playing right tackle the past two seasons, he split time between the left and right sides in 2019. If his strength can match his technique under the guidance of offensive line coach Bill Callahan, Mitchell could be a nice find.

4. Leo Chenal, LB Wisconsin

Listed Measurables: 6'2" 261 lbs

Age: 21 (Born October 26th, 2000)

Production: 59 solo tackles (13.9 percent), 18.5 tackles for loss (20.3 percent), 8 sacks (20.5 percent) in 2021

Chenal is technically an inside linebacker, but in Wisconsin's defense he was a wrecking ball. He doesn't cover well and isn't likely to improve much in the NFL, but he excels is attacking forward, flying downhill and matriculating his way to the ball carrier, which he proceeds to destroy.

After what the Dallas Cowboys did with Micah Parsons, it might be difficult for Chenal to fall this far down the draft board. Even if he's not as versatile or athletic as Parsons, Chenal has a valuable skill set and a team simply has to embrace it, not concerning themselves with the areas he struggles. Utilize Chanel as a run stopping linebacker and then line him up in different spots and send him at the quarterback in passing situations.

Lack of length may be used against him, but he's a force that can create problems for offenses and utilized effectively, looks like he could be a useful role player. Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods has been effective in finding ways to maximize players with specialized skill sets and Chenal could be a good fit on multiple fronts.

5. Kerby Joseph, S Illinois

Listed Measurables: 6'1" 200 lbs

Age: 21 (Born November 14th, 2000)

Production: 41 solo tackles (8.2 percent), 2 pass deflections (13.2 percent), 5 interceptions (55.5 percent) in 2021

Joseph had a dominant 2021 season after playing just 131 combined snaps the previous two seasons. The challenge for teams will be determining if he had an epiphany this year or if he just had one great season.

Nevertheless, Joseph was a ballhawk who covered at a high level and the Browns need depth on the back end. The Browns shouldn't need Joseph step in and contribute immediately, so they can potentially allow him to grow into the role behind John Johnson III and Grant Delpit.

Joseph has largely played the deep middle in a one-high defensive scheme, so cutting the field in half may benefit his ability to make plays. His speed is also a question mark. He changes direction and gets initial movement pretty well, but his long speed looks iffy on tape.

6. Percy Butler, S Louisiana-Lafayette

Listed Measurables: 6' 191 lbs

Age: 21 (Born May 29th, 2000)

Production: 38 solo tackles (7.6 percent), 1 interception (10 percent), 4 pass deflections (7.8 percent) in 2021

The second Ragin' Cajun in this draft, Butler's production isn't great, but he is a free safety that excels in coverage. Plenty of experience playing split high as the free, he also lined up in the slot as well as contributing on special teams.

His physicality and tackling are can be underwhelming. He must improve at both, especially when it comes to securing tackles, but he gives effort, doesn't turn it down when opportunities are there. Should he be able to add strength while maintaining his athleticism, that could make a difference.

Butler is slated to participate in the Shrine Bowl and it will be interesting to see what he does. He could see reps at both safety as well as the slot, even if it's only for some individual drills. It's a venue where Butler could showcase his coverage skills, which should be attractive to the Browns, who need depth at both spots.

Butler also has utilized on coverage units and blocked a kick this past season on special teams, so he has the potential to help save roster space for a team like the Browns.

7. Daniel Bellinger, TE San Diego State

Listed Measurables: 6'6" 255 lbs

Age: 21 (Born September 22nd, 2000)

Production: 31 receptions, 357 yards (15.1 percent), 2 touchdowns in 2021

Bellinger is a developing tight end with two years of good production. Played basketball and ran track in high school, has some speed going down the field. He has a decent feel for space, but has room to improve in terms of route running, but he has shown the ability to create separation, demonstrates good body control and is a confident hands catcher.

As a blocker, he's flexible, able to get his hips involved to engage his lower body. He could stand to be more aggressive and work to finish. Hopefully as he's able to continue getting stronger, he can develop more physical at the point of attack.

He's not as productive but bears some solidarities to Harrison Bryant when he was coming out of Florida Atlantic. Like Bryant under Lane Kiffin, the Aztecs moved Bellinger around the formation to create favorable matchups and find ways to get him the football, just not to the same level the Owls did.

Bellinger is slated to participate in the Senior Bowl, which could help showcase his receiving ability, but will also pose an interesting test for his commitment to blocking.