Browns Kwesi Adofo-Mensah Favorite for Vikings General Manager Opening

Cleveland Browns soon could be losing a part of their front office. Minnesota Vikings are expected to move forward with Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as the team’s next general manager. Adofo-Mensah was in a two-man race with Ryan Poles. With Poles likely becoming the next GM in Chicago, it is Adofo-Mensah’s job to lose, per a report.

Adofo-Mensah is the Browns Vice President of Football Operations. He worked closely with general manager Andrew Berry in helping run this team. Ever since last offseason Adofo-Mensah has been a hot name around a few general manager openings. He’s a young, smart mind that should fill in nicely with the Vikings.

Just two years ago it was the Browns bringing in a member of the Vikings. Yes, that is head coach Kevin Stefnanski. Now, the Vikings have dipped in on the Browns side of things to find a GM replacement.

Things could get interesting for Adofo-Mensah early on in his career. If he becomes the new GM there, which he’s expected to, Adofo-Mensah may have to make a choice on Kirk Cousins. Cousins is in the last year of his deal and the Vikings potentially could look to get younger at the position.

This is a very good step in Adofo-Mensah’s career. Leading the Vikings front office will be something new for Adofo-Mensah, but he is cut out for the job. In the mean time the Browns very well could be eyeing his replacement.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns!

Like Browns Digest on Facebook!