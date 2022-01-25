Skip to main content

Browns Kwesi Adofo-Mensah Favorite for Vikings General Manager Opening

The Cleveland Browns soon will be replacing a key member of their front office.

Cleveland Browns soon could be losing a part of their front office. Minnesota Vikings are expected to move forward with Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as the team’s next general manager. Adofo-Mensah was in a two-man race with Ryan Poles. With Poles likely becoming the next GM in Chicago, it is Adofo-Mensah’s job to lose, per a report.

Adofo-Mensah is the Browns Vice President of Football Operations. He worked closely with general manager Andrew Berry in helping run this team. Ever since last offseason Adofo-Mensah has been a hot name around a few general manager openings. He’s a young, smart mind that should fill in nicely with the Vikings.

Just two years ago it was the Browns bringing in a member of the Vikings. Yes, that is head coach Kevin Stefnanski. Now, the Vikings have dipped in on the Browns side of things to find a GM replacement.

Read More

Things could get interesting for Adofo-Mensah early on in his career. If he becomes the new GM there, which he’s expected to, Adofo-Mensah may have to make a choice on Kirk Cousins. Cousins is in the last year of his deal and the Vikings potentially could look to get younger at the position.

This is a very good step in Adofo-Mensah’s career. Leading the Vikings front office will be something new for Adofo-Mensah, but he is cut out for the job. In the mean time the Browns very well could be eyeing his replacement.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns!

Like Browns Digest on Facebook!

NFL Playoffs Should Offer Hope to Cleveland Browns
News

Browns Kwesi Adofo-Mensah Favorite for Vikings General Manager Opening

16 seconds ago
Sep 12, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Divisional Playoffs Send Message

3 hours ago
9E032E50-9799-4B60-90DF-5B01BAF64974
News

Cleveland Browns Odds to Land Aaron Rodgers

22 hours ago
271F086B-D2AE-4CFC-852C-64ECB6C82A70
News

Browns Nick Chubb Joins Myles Garrett and Joel Bitonio on PFWA All-NFL Team

22 hours ago
Oct 10, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) talks with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) before warm ups at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Edge Speed has Never Been More Important

Jan 24, 2022
Nov 7, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Harrison (33) walks off the field after the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Cleveland Browns Film Room: What to do with Ronnie Harrison?

Jan 24, 2022
00CA2A7A-DE4E-44DC-9883-2D4C2B0CEA0E
News

Odell Beckham Jr. Departure in Cleveland Leads him to the NFC Championship Game

Jan 23, 2022
AAF8DF68-4D51-4787-B2B8-3CBD2F0687A3
News

Ravens and Steelers Both in Search of new Defensive Coordinators for 2022 Season

Jan 22, 2022