Browns Fits in 2021 NFL Draft: Isaiah McKoy, WR Kent State

The Cleveland Browns need wide receiver help and one option they could look to is Kent State wide receiver Isaiah McKoy in the NFL Draft.

With the 2021 NFL Draft approaching, the Cleveland Browns will have their own tastes and board based on what they are trying to do in every phase of the game. Based on what is known about what they want to do, some prospects stand out as fits including Isaiah Williams, a wide receiver from Kent State.

Age: Unavailable. Declared as a true junior.

Measurables: Listed 6'3" 200 lbs

Production: 57 receptions, 870 yards (35.8 percent), 8 touchdowns in 2019.

Isaiah McKoy seemingly offers everything an NFL team could want in a wide receiver project. Height, weight, speed and two years of excellent production even if 2020 only amounted to four games.

Often looking like a man amongst boys, McKoy was bigger, faster and stronger than most of the competition he faced and made it look easy, which is good in what it says about his physical talent and potential. However, it doesn't say much for his polish and route running. He even stood out physically against Auburn and Wisconsin.

Much of his route tree was based on his threat vertically. His deep speed has enabled him to run routes like hitches and comebacks where he can create space from the defender and then use his size to box them out from the play. Drags and slants are essentially allowing to simply sprint and outrun defenders.

McKoy is not afraid to go over the middle and does a nice job tracking the ball going down the field. He's a decent threat after the catch as well with his imposing size.

For as much as McKoy produced, he has a feel of being a big ball of clay to be molded not unlike Donovan Peoples-Jones was last year coming out of Michigan. Given the success they had there, they could attempt something similar with McKoy. Much like Jones, McKoy offers upside in addition to the fact he could fill a role the Browns must address stretching the field.

Where the Browns Might Select Him: McKoy is likely to go day three. He's somewhat of a wild card because he does offer tools as well as production. Combined with his age, he could go earlier than some might expect.

READ MORE: Browns Fits in 2021 NFL Draft - Milton Williams, DL Louisiana Tech