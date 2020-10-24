Browns Gameday Uniforms Reminiscent of Kardiac Kids

The first time the Cleveland Browns faced the Cincinnati Bengals this season, the Browns won in dominant fashion during Thursday Night Football. It was first victory of the season and the home opener for the Browns, in which they debut the highly requested orange gameday pants. The Browns travel down to Paul Brown Stadium this Sunday for the second and final matchup against the Bengals this season. They will also wear the uniform pairing of white jerseys and orange pants for the first time. These uniform combinations are nostalgic of the 1980 season team, who are famously remembered as the Kardiac Kids.

Forty years ago the Browns were led by quarterback Brian Sipe who was the last Browns player to win the NFL most valuable player award. As a NFL franchise, the front office is patiently waiting for QB Baker Mayfield to make the type of impact Sipe made on the Cleveland fan base. There is a slight divide among fans on the belief that Mayfield has the potential to be a franchise quarterback, but Mayfield still has time to prove himself. Browns fans have supported the organization through good times as well as long stretches of extremely bad times. This season the team has seemingly begun to turn the proverbial corner and is currently sitting on a record of 4-2.

Earlier this season near the Browns and Bengals first matchup, FirstEnergy Stadium hosted Cleveland Browns players on consecutive Thursday nights. An event hosted by FCA Metro Cleveland celebrated the 40th anniversary of the Kardiac Kids, which was headlined by the interview of MVP QB Brian Sipe. Sipe was interviewed by Cleveland radio legend Larry Morrow, as they discussed the infamous Red Right 88 playcall in the 1980 playoffs. There were also stories from former head coach Sam Rutigliano who coached the Browns at the time and placekicker Don Cockroft. The Red Right 88 to Romans 8:28 event was an introduction to a new partnership for the Cleveland Browns and the community outreach from FCA Metro Cleveland will create more events in the future.