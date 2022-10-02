Skip to main content

Browns Offense a Dud Against Falcons, But Should Remain Aggressive

The Cleveland Browns needed a productive day from their offense to beat the Atlanta Falcons on the road. The Falcons defense made their share of plays, but the Browns couldn't get out of their own way.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Cleveland Browns needed their offense to carry them if they were going to beat the Atlanta Falcons. That didn't happen as both coaches and players wasted opportunities and left points on the field throughout the game resulting in a disappointing loss for the team.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski has already received criticism for going for the touchdown over the field goal on the first drive of the game. However, in that situation, I agree with his decision to go for it. 4th-and-3 inside the five and the Browns could have picked up a first down.

Jacoby Brissett was flushed to his right and threw the ball away rather than either looking back left to what were open options including tight end Harrison Bryant standing in the end zone. He also could have just lowered his shoulder and tried to plow through for the first down. Instead, he threw the ball away, giving no one a chance to make the play.

Maybe the Browns should've called a different play, but the play was there to be made. And while deferring to calling Jacoby Brissett a backup quarterback is easy, he played well the past two weeks and is being counted on to start for at least 11 games this season. Brissett wanted the ball in his hands, wanted to make the play and failed. It's disappointing, but it happens.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Perhaps opting for a field goal would've been prudent. It's a road game. It's early. Nevertheless, with how easily the Browns went down the field and how well they have played offensively the last few weeks, I applaud for Stefanski making that call.

I was also thrilled when Stefanski went for it on 4th-and-1 on his own 29-yard line. Even though it's a yard, it goes against convention and he would've been torn to shreds had they come up short. Having an aircraft carrier under center helps to make that decision easier. The same confidence was in play on 3rd-and-1 when Brissett went deep to Donovan Peoples-Jones for a 42-yard gain. Stefanski knew he was going to go for it on fourth down, so it enabled him to take a shot on third. It paid off handsomely.

The last thing that should happen is for Stefanski to lose this game and suddenly decide to lose that edge. It's the right way to play it, both in terms of tactics and maintaining the respect of his players.

Studs

Oct 2, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) celebrates after a touchdown with running back Kareem Hunt (27) against the Atlanta Falcons in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Chubb, Running Back

Chubb turned in another stat-stuffing performance, rushing for 118 yards on 19 carries. That included a 28-yard touchdown in the second half that gave the Browns a 20-17 lead. In this game, Chubb created a ton of yards after and through contact. He and running mate Kareem Hunt were able to drag Falcons defenders for yards throughout the game. This offense needed every one of them.

Chubb's game wasn't perfect as he was unable to get one yard on the goal line, opting to try to juke outside rather than just slam the ball forward and try to power his way into the end zone. The Browns often utilize Kareem Hunt in those situations for that exact reason. Chubb also fumbled the ball, but the play was ruled dead as his forward progress was stopped.

Chubb has 459 rushing yards through the first four games of the season. He's currently on pace for 1,950 yards for the season. Since his production is likely to dip as the season progresses, it's s a shame the Browns haven't taken more advantage in the standings.

1 / 5

In This Article (1)

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

Oct 2, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford (37) intercepts a pass in front of Cleveland Browns wide receiver David Bell (18) in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Offense Comes Up Short Against Falcons as Browns Lose 23-20

By Pete Smith
8B22EE42-6EFF-4585-96D6-EABFCA10564D
News

Inactive List: Cleveland Browns at Atlanta Falcons

By Brandon Little
3E0E7EB6-359B-45E6-A091-5CF90C2EB4E2
News

Where to Watch: Cleveland Browns at Atlanta Falcons

By Brandon Little
12D00FEA-468F-4477-85C3-00C6A75AD9AE
News

Myles Garrett Downgraded to Out Against Atlanta Falcons

By Brandon Little
A8F4D7EE-8DFE-442B-9C58-86D3B78E98A9
News

Browns to Give Green Dot to LB Jacob Phillips Following Anthony Walker Injury

By Brandon Little
45532334-FFE2-47D2-BE06-5BAEB4F5EB04
News

Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney Questionable Against Falcons

By Brandon Little
1CED3C60-D639-4628-A224-3A4AD55B215B
News

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Returns to Practice for Browns, Others Remain Out

By Brandon Little
80B8D342-59AF-488B-8224-85CC643F2411
News

Browns Myles Garrett Cited Following his Single Car Accident

By Brandon Little