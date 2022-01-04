Browns Offense Fought through Bad Luck, Poor Decisions, Ended up Worse for it

The Cleveland Browns have encountered countless challenges on offense in the 2021 season and their unwillingness to accept their limitations ended up doing more harm than good.

If the road to hell is paved with good intentions, the Cleveland Browns offense may have finally completed construction Monday Night, saving the Department of Transportation the trouble. All the issues the Browns offense were either trying to work through or simply defy spent time in the spotlight against the Pittsburgh Steelers, none more often than quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Entering a season with championship aspirations, the Browns season effectively ended week two when Mayfield tore his labrum. Both the team and the quarterback persisted, believing they could win be competitive enough to make the playoffs again. With five games decided by one score or less, they weren't wrong.

The cost of failure was high, taking a toll on the physical and mental health of the quarterback. Perhaps nothing has suffered more than Mayfield's perception. Hailed a hero and a top ten quarterback just 12 months ago, performances fans tell their kids about have become faded memories.

Throwing for 290 yards and four touchdowns in a half against the Tennessee Titans. Taking part in two riveting shootouts that came down to the wire in divisional games against the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens, it doesn't even feel like the same player.

The decisions regarding Mayfield may have been understandable, defensible in the moment, but they look regrettable in hindsight. That's not to suggest that general manager Andrew Berry or head coach Kevin Stefanski should be held accountable or answer for the misstep. The Browns have a football operation worth believing in despite the issues the team has faced this year.

It's simply to point out just how cruel the NFL can be, how poorly this situation worked out for Mayfield. Torn labrum, broken humerus, a bone bruise to his knee and a bruised heel all which proved debilitating, he fought through all of it, looking downright terrible at times and his reward is shoulder surgery and a long rehab combined with questions about his future in Cleveland, his viability as a quarterback.

Had Mayfield been shut down after the injury initially occurred, missing the rest of the season, it's difficult to imagine he wouldn't be viewed more favorably than he is now.

Likewise, the situation forces the Browns front office to see if they can upgrade the position, something that has been clear much of the season. That may prove more difficult given the offensive issues on display that went beyond the quarterback, but the organization has to look. Even if they determine Mayfield is still their best option forward, which continues to be a real possibility, it would be malpractice if they didn't consider other options.

Where the organization does warrant blame is in the plan at the wide receiver position. Jarvis Landry's injury, forcing him to miss games due to injury for the first time in his career, was poor luck. Nevertheless, there were issues that predated this season that weren't really addressed, even if rookie Anthony Schwartz may be a nice long-term investment. It's certainly not his fault he's been put in the position he has, which has included his own injury issues.

Berry and Stefanski did not trade for Odell Beckham. They inherited him along with Landry. Understandably nervous about creating another hole on a roster they believed could win now, they did everything in their power to make it work. They shouldn't have, putting far too much importance on Beckham's role and he made them regret the decision.

Combined with what has been a lost season for Landry for reasons entirely out of his control and Rashard Higgins seemingly losing the magic he had in 2020, the Browns wide receiver position has been arguably the worst in the league.

Better quarterback play would certainly help, but it's not a magic wand as shown against Pittsburgh with several drops and otherwise underwhelming play when plays to be made. Jones continues to flash, looks to have a bright future but they need more around him.

James Hudson III wasn't supposed to play this year. The fourth round rookie was drafted as a developmental project and he still may have a bright NFL future. Giving up four sacks against T.J. Watt isn't a reflection on him, rather the circumstances that put him in that position.

In all, the Browns have been forced to play nine different offensive linemen this year, making every other issue on offense stand out that much more. It took two season-ending injuries as well as putting a guard at tackle to eventually settle on Hudson as their best option. He was tasked with blocking arguably best edge rusher in the NFL. He couldn't do it.

Hudson didn't quit. He gave it all he had for the entire game and it wasn't good enough, a theme throughout this season for the Browns offense.

The ankle injury Jedrick Wills suffered the opening week of the year hasn't made it quite a lost season, but it's been a frustrating one. Getting to focus entirely on left tackle, not to mention participate in a more traditional training camp, Wills was poised to build on a promising, albeit inconsistent rookie season. With the ankle injury occurring week one, we never really got to see what Wills could do this year.

A major factor was the season-ending injury to Chris Hubbard that occurred the same game. Had Hubbard been able to stay healthy, the Browns may have allowed Wills to fully heal his ankle before returning. That might have meant missing a month, perhaps more. Without Hubbard, the Browns ended up putting a compromised Wills back out on the field for multiple games before finally getting him some rest. The damage was done.

Tight end Austin Hooper is a better person than he is a football player in Cleveland. Smart. Great attitude. His work with helping kids aging out of foster care is inspiring, which makes his on field struggles that much more painful to endure.

Theoretically a great fit in the offense, Hooper can be a good blocker as well as a receiving threat, but the drops are agonizing. Hooper looked downright uncoordinated the first drive of the Steelers game. It looks that much worse when the Browns have David Njoku and Harrison Bryant as alternative receiving threats at the same position.

Do the Browns have the stomach to eat $11.25 million in guaranteed money to move on from Hooper? If they do, they still have to find a replacement, which means addressing another hole. If not, it stands to reason that Hooper will be a less featured part of the offense next season in favor of Njoku and Bryant.

The Browns ran back the offense from 2020 and it imploded. Doomed almost from the start, it went from bad to worse culminating in the abomination that took the field in Pittsburgh. There's a lot of work to do and decisions to make, but the organization cannot really begin working on them as they have to play another meaningless game, serving no purpose other than to rub salt in the wound of a lost year for the Cleveland Browns.

