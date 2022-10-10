The Cleveland Browns had another game with standout performances from the usual suspects against the Los Angeles Chargers. Unfortunately, certain parts of the defense were just as consistent in the wrong direction.

The loss to the Los Angeles Chargers is just the latest in which the Cleveland Browns had outstanding performances from some players and units but were undermined by the failures of others, a major reason they find themselves 2-3.

This week featured an offense that got out to a hot start, scoring touchdowns on their first two drives, giving the Browns a quick 14-0 lead. Unfortunately, the Browns would only score 14 points on eight possessions the rest of the game, including two missed field goals, an interception and a turnover on downs on 4th-and-1. They only converted on four of ten third downs.

The defense was stout in the red zone and their secondary largely had a solid day in coverage. They stopped the Chargers on three of five red zone attempts, seven of their ten third down opportunities and both of their fourth down attempts. They also allowed the Chargers to get five red zone opportunities, were annihilated by a poor running game and the linebackers were picked apart in coverage.

If there's good news, it's the consistency in which the Browns stars show up on the offensive side of the ball that could allow them to be great when quarterback Deshaun Watson returns from his suspension.

Likewise, the ails on the Browns are becoming a chronic. No longer simply a bad game, trends are becoming evidence of units on this team that simply cannot be counted on in any form or fashion, which has contributed to the heartbreaking losses.

Standouts

Nick Chubb, Running Back

Chubb continues to be a major factor in every game the Browns play. This week, he rushed for 134 carries on 17 carries including a 41-yard touchdown on the opening drive of the game. The offensive line was great including on that play, but Chubb was able to stop, shed a tackle near the sideline, then start and out race the opposing defense including a last ditch effort to drag him down from behind for the score.

Now with 593 yards on the season, Chubb is having the best season of his career and one of the most productive starts in NFL history, consistently putting himself in the conversation with Jim Brown's best seasons. Chubb also had a better day in the red zone where he was able to find pay dirt for a touchdown, an area where the Browns have been inconsistent this season.

Chubb might have had 200+ total yards had Jacoby Brissett not overthrew him on a play where he ended up behind safety Derwin James.

Brissett cleared a cloudy pocket and rolled to his right. James was caught with his eyes on the scrambling Brissett allowing Chubb to get a running start behind him. Alas, Brissett threw a ball that Chubb could barely get his finger tips on with no defender in sight.

David Njoku, Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones

None of these three had an outstanding statistical day, but the three of them were impressive and should have had even production than they did. The trio combined for 17 receptions for a total of 214 yards and a touchdown for Cooper.

Njoku was the most efficient as he continues to have reliable games. The leaping 38-yard catch was great, but so many of his plays are becoming routine. He gets open or sheds a body to make a contested catch. Those are the plays that he needs to make for this team that will allow him to produce on a weekly basis. The highlight plays should be the icing on the cake. In all, he caught six passes on for 88 yards. Combined with last year, Njoku has caught 13 passes on 13 targets for a total of 237 yards and a touchdown in two games against the Chargers defense.

The past three games, Njoku has had games of 89 yards, 73 yards and 88 yards, which has helped him reach a season total of 289 yards through five games. He's currently on pace for 982 yards receiving on the season.

Cooper shook off a game in which he struggled against A.J. Terrell of the Falcons and racked up 49 receiving yards in the first quarter. Unfortunately, he would only have another 27 receiving yards the rest of the game, but he once again was the reliable #1 target in the Browns offense. Perhaps too much as Brissett targeted him 12 times on the day, connecting with him on seven, including on the play that resulted in the red zone interception.

Donovan Peoples-Jones continues to be a nice contributor as the third option in the Browns passing game. DPJ had 4 receptions for 50 yards and three of them came in four plays. DPJ was left open on at least two occasions where Brissett simply missed him. On one of those occasions, Brissett opted to go to Cooper who was covered and short of the sticks over DPJ. As DPJ continues to work to shed the label that he disappears in games, Brissett should be looking his way more often.

Offensive Line

The Browns running game was able to churn out 213 yards. Brissett was kept clean in terms of sacks and was hit just three times on the day overall. The offensive line was outstanding.

They weren't perfect. Ethan Pocic had a few plays he'd like to have back including the 4th-and-1 counter that failed. Still, whatever Pocic lacks in some of his snaps, he often makes up for in recognizing what defenses are trying to do and making calls that put the group in position to win, which often gets overlooked.

There were a few plays where Brissett was pressured and his most miraculous run of the game included him escaping a sack. Even on that run, Brissett received key blocks from Jedrick Wills and Jack Conklin to free him up for the run. Wills continues to shine in three straight games with a strong performance against Khalil Mack. Conklin looks great coming off the knee injury.

Washouts

Defensive Tackles

Taven Bryan returned to play in this game, but whether he's still dealing with lingering effects of the hamstring injury or not, he was part of a defensive tackle group that struggled to even lose with dignity against the Chargers. Jordan Elliott and Tommy Togiai continue to look like they don't belong in the NFL and while Perrion Winfrey can offer some impact, but it's situational in its value.

Not having Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney both last week against the Atlanta Falcons and limited against the Chargers has revealed just how limited the Browns are on defense.

Togiai was blown off the ball when Austin Ekeler ran for 71 yards and the Chargers consistently targeted the defensive interior as they rushed for 238 yards on the day. The Browns would like to be able to move the line of scrimmage with their front, but at this point, it's simply praying for a draw and accepting a small defeat.

They are more effective as pass rushers than run defenders, but provided a big fat nothing in this game. Herbert rolled to his right to get away from Garrett when he was in and had all the time in the world to just wait for a receiver to open up.

This defense simply cannot hope to be effective without a fully operational Garrett and Clowney. Bryan getting back to 100 percent health would help and maybe the younger players can make some modest improvements as the season progresses, but the Browns are getting absolutely nothing from this position and there's plenty of evidence that will continue for the balance of the 2022 season.

Linebackers

Whether it was Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Jacob Phillips or Sione Takitaki, all of the Browns linebackers struggled to make tackles or execute their responsibilities in coverage.

The state of the Browns defensive tackles puts the inside linebackers at a disadvantage off the rip, but tackling and coverage in this game were at their worst this season. Every linebacker missed tackles and in some cases simply didn't fill open running lanes. Jacob Phillips bears plenty of blame for the 71-yard run from Austin Ekeler as he failed to shift over and take the vacated B-gap when JOK was sent on an outside blitz.

Save for a few passes, most of Justin Herbert's production was picking on the second level of the defense. Plays in the flats and crossers were consistently able to not only get open but catch passes in space with room to run.

Phillips has been abysmal this season. Outside of the game against the second half against the Pittsburgh Steelers, he's been a void on defense. There are no positive contributions to put up against the failures, so it's just an all you can eat buffet of bad.

JOK started out the season strong against the Carolina Panthers. But starting with the game against the New York Jets where he was responsible for the wide open running back in the red zone that scored a touchdown, he has struggled. JOK wants to look at the quarterback to try to jump routes, but he's not keeping up with coverage and is getting beat as a result.

He was always going to have issues with size given that he's built like a safety. Some of that is on the play of the defensive tackles who are tasked with protecting him, but there are too many missed tackles and blown assignments. Unlike Phillips, there are clear examples of plays where JOK makes a positive impact and snuffs out plays. There's just no consistency and the bad is starting to outweigh the good.

Takitaki is supposed to the run stopper of the group, but even he was unable to secure tackles against Ekeler. He's more disciplined with his eyes in pass coverage, but there are times when teams target him because he's not agile.

The Browns aren't getting Anthony Walker Jr. back this year, which has been a devastating loss. Between the loss of Walker and the ineffectiveness of Phillips, the Browns have opted to bring in help via a trade with the Atlanta Falcons for Deion Jones.

Pass Rush

Myles Garrett was the only player on the Browns who was able to put any meaningful pressure on Justin Herbert and his snap count was limited due to the injuries he sustained from the car wreck a week and a half ago. The Chargers simply put extra protection to the left and had Herbert roll right and he could operate with impunity.

There were a couple situations where the Browns were able to generate pressure, even collapsing the pocket a bit, but Herbert was able to find a lane and scramble for yardage.

Jacob Phillips was credited with the Browns only sack on the day. It came as a result of Herbert running himself out of bounds behind the line of scrimmage. The Browns recorded two total quarterback hits.

The Browns were hoping not to have to rely on rookies like Alex Wright and Isaiah Thomas to have to play so many reps this early in their careers along with journeyman Isaac Rochell. Chase Winovich has been on injured reserve, though it's questionable how much of an impact he'd provide this group.

They used blitzes to try to compensate for the lack of pressure from the front four, but Herbert was just the next quarterback up who had little difficulty beating the blitz.

Cade York, Kicker

York was four for four on extra points, but missed both field goal attempts in this game. The first from 45 yards was far more surprising than the second, but both contributed to the Browns losing this game. Each would've given the Browns a lead.

York was drafted in the fourth-round just for situations like he was put in against the Chargers, but he came up empty. The second was from 54 yards. It didn't help that the Browns created nothing on the drive after the defense caused a turnover on downs, but York has hit kicks from longer, including a 58-yard field goal against the Carolina Panthers.

The Browns aren't going to give up on York nor should they. It's just another of so many spots on this roster where the Browns need more in order to win games right now.