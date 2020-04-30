Cleveland Browns Comprehensive Draft Review: Jacob Phillips, LB LSU

With the 97th pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns used their second third round pick, the selection added in the trade for Duke Johnson, on Jacob Phillips, linebacker from LSU. Phillips opted to declare after three seasons in Baton Rouge, finishing out his career with a 15-0 season and a national championship.

Out of the 88 tackle attempts Phillips had in the 2019 season, he missed just three of them. Playing for the Tigers this past season, he took a leadership role in their defense at the age of 20, his second season as a starter.

Athletic Profile

Age: 21 (Born April 1st, 1999)

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 229 lbs

40-yard dash: 4.66

Broad Jump: 126"

Vertical Jump: 39"

3-cone: 7.38

Shuttle: 4.33

Bench: DNP

Jim Cobern @Jimetrics

Phillips has terrific jumps, which is why his explosion is so high. And his first step and initial burst on tape only further shows that explosive ability. His speed is okay. It's not great. It's certainly nothing that's going to prevent him from being successful.

His agility is the weakest part of his profile. He doesn't have great hips or change of direction ability based on his testing. It doesn't prevent him from being able to play, because he tends to play smart angles and his explosion can help make up for it, but it can help illustrate, perhaps, areas he's going to struggle with at linebacker in the NFL.

Production

2019

Solo Tackles: 56 (11.5%)

When it comes to linebacker production projecting for the NFL, it's all about making tackles. It doesn't guarantee success in the NFL, but it's concerning when guys are entering the NFL that didn't make tackles in college when that is the fundamental function of the position.

Phillips made tackles at a pretty good clip for LSU this past season, putting him right around the average for Pro Bowl caliber players.

Jim Cobern @Jimetrics

Game Tape

Phillips plays the game with a really high level of intelligence in how he sees the game, how quickly he reacts and his overall discipline in terms of executing his assignments, doing his job. It may not be flashy, but he's consistent and it's easy to anticipate how he's going to handle most aspects of the game.

When it comes to playing run defense, as soon as he sees a hole open, he's working down hill to the plug it and attack the ball carrier. He sees running concepts developing and adjusts accordingly, including when it comes to taking on blocks, forcing ball carriers into help.

Phillips is explosive with his initial movement, looking fired out of a cannon at times, which can enable him to occasionally beat opponents to the spot, beating the play before it can really begin. He doesn't get fooled often, understanding where he needs to be on plays and playing assignment defense.

As a tackler, Phillips is reliable. He rarely misses. That said, he's also not an impact tackler. He tends to be more of a drag down type player and is someone that can give up yardage while taking the ball carrier to the ground. Even the best highlights of Phillips rarely show him making impact tackles or driving through opponents, but he gets guys on the ground.

Taking on blocks, Phillips can be inconsistent. Coming forward, he can occasionally show some impressive strength and jolt an offensive lineman, stoning them in the process. He just doesn't always bring physicality to get the job done. He's someone who likes to try to slip past blockers, so when he can't, he can end up being overpowered and driven out of the play.

Phillips is someone that can be deadly on the blitz. His combination of explosion, understanding of what offenses are trying to do and his vision can enable him to find the lane to blow up a run or be on top of the quarterback almost before they can react.

When it comes to coverage, Phillips is limited. He's at his best when he can stay largely square to the line of scrimmage and can either slide laterally or stick his foot in the ground and attack. His hips aren't great when it comes to turning and running, plus he's just infinitely more comfortable when he can play on top of receivers.

Phillips does a nice job of contacting and carrying crossers as well as picking up backs out of the backfield. He stays on his man and doesn't get fooled into coming off of them because the quarterback is attacking the line of scrimmage. If he thinks he's in a spot he can't win, he may just grab the opponent, risk the flag and avoid getting gashed. Between his hips and what appears to discomfort, he's not shown to be really suited to carry receivers down the field.

The last thing with Phillips is his energy. He plays fast all the time and consistently plays effort, refusing to give up on plays until the whistle. As a result, he will occasionally put himself back into plays or make stops entirely on effort.

Fit, Usage and Projection with the Browns

The Browns intend to have Phillips play their WILL linebacker spot, where he will likely compete for the starting job with Sione Takitaki, the team's third round pick from last season, short of bringing in another veteran. He's also someone that is likely to factor into special teams coverage units, which is something he did at LSU.

His age and how smart he plays bode well for him when it comes to the Browns, the NFL in general. He may still be more or less growing into his body and if he takes full advantage of an NFL nutrition program and training program, he could add some significant strength in a short period of time without losing any athleticism.

Phillips has the profile to be a productive, long term starter in the NFL. His athleticism, particularly when it comes to his agility and hips may prevent him from becoming a Pro Bowl caliber player, but that doesn't mean he can't be a good player.