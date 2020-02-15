BrownsDigest
Top Stories
Game Day
Featured Content
Division Opponents

Myles Garrett Interview Highlights Failures By NFL, Makes Significant Allegation

Pete Smith

While everyone is focused on the he said, he said, threats of lawsuits and the more salacious details being revisited after Myles Garrett's interview with Mina Kimes on Outside the Lines, what's getting lost is the NFL's culpability in creating the issue. People can be upset or annoyed that the Cleveland Browns defensive end is revisiting the incident and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph should be provided an equal platform to defend himself. Nevertheless, the more important aspect of what Garrett brought up in the interview is the NFL's failure to keep the appeal they had with Garrett confidential. That's in addition their inability to produce the audio to truly investigate the issue, whether it's due to unwillingness or what seems like a one in a million shot that somehow the overwhelming amount of audio equipment on the field in a nationally televised game, both on the sideline and in helmets of players somehow managed to miss it.

The only reason the discussion of racial slurs even comes up is the NFL's inability to keep a confidential meeting remotely private. Garrett was barely out the door before national reporters had what was said in that room. They might as well have broadcast it. So if Rudolph didn't say it, he has every right to be mad at Garrett, but whether he did or not, he should also be upset with the NFL for allowing that to come to light.

Garrett on why he didn't want the accusation in his appeal leaked:

"Because I didn't want to try to use it as justification for my actions, because there's nothing to justify. Like, there's nothing that I can say or do to justify what I did on that day. I'm not saying it to justify that I didn't do anything wrong."

Garrett isn't trying to shirk responsibility for what he did nor did he when it happened. Now, given the fact this is three months ago, those cynical this happened can say that he's effectively had plenty of time to come up and rehearse the most compelling case in light of all that happened. They can also question the timing. Regardless, he said then and said now he was wrong and Rudolph allegedly saying that doesn't excuse anything.

If Rudolph didn't say it, he should be just as mad at the NFL's inability to produce the audio to exonerate him. From the NFL's perspective, they better hope audio doesn't exist, because if a company like TMZ can procure and release it, it would be an incredibly embarrassing scandal. It would be an active cover up on their part.

Garrett said of the audio:

"Most quarterbacks wear [microphones] in their helmets. He somehow lost his helmet and had to get another one without a mike. There were guys that were miked up near me - near us during that time that didn't hear anything. And from what I've heard, there have been audio that could have heard or something or could not have heard something. They don't want to say. So, something was said. I know something was said. Now, whether the NFL wants to acknowledge it, that's up to them."

While his unwillingness to back down from his belief that Rudolph referred to him by a racial slur and the fallout from that, including statements from Rudolph as well as his lawyer and Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin are getting the coverage, Garrett is inferring there is audio out there that can provide an answer and the NFL seemingly wants to bury it, which is a massive deal. As for Tomlin, his credibility on this topic is non-existent after he came out and claimed his team did nothing wrong, when the video clearly refutes that claim.

Garrett had to stand by what he told the NFL in his appeal in order to say what he believed about the NFL appeal process failing to be confidential as well as his belief that audio exists. And since Rudolph insists he didn't say it, he had to respond accordingly. That doesn't change the fact the most important takeaway from Garrett's interview is what he said regarding the NFL, which may finally put the proper focus on everything they did wrong in this situation, exacerbating an already awful situation. What happened on the field was inexcusable, but the NFL's handling after the fact only made the situation that much worse, allowing it to become a story again and their attitude to this point seems to be hoping the more salacious parts of the story keep the focus off of them.

The NFL has released the following statement

Comments

Featured Content

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Browns May Not Love Olivier Vernon's Salary, But The Alternatives Are No Better

The Cleveland Browns may not be thrilled that Olivier Vernon is their highest paid player for 2020, set to make $15.5 million, but their options are limited in how they can approach the situation.

Pete Smith

by

JMazzulo920

Joe Schobert Has Been In Communication With New Browns Regime

Cleveland Browns linebacker Joe Schobert told Vic Carucci on SiriusXM NFL radio that he has been in contact with the team's new general manager, Andrew Berry. Schobert noted that talks with the previous general manager had broken down.

Pete Smith

by

JMazzulo920

Myles Garrett Doesn't Back Down From Accusations, Points Out Loose Ends In NFL's Investigation

In an interview with ESPN's Outside the Lines, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett did not back off accusations that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph referred to him by a racial slur. He also pointed out some of the holes in the NFL investigating process.

Pete Smith

Ryan Grigson Operating in Advisory Role With Browns, Andrew Berry

The Cleveland Browns have been utilizing former Indianapolis Colts general manager Ryan Grigson in an advisory capacity as they prepare for the upcoming NFL Draft, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Pete Smith

Browns Name Scott Peters Assistant Offensive Line Coach

The Cleveland Browns have hired Scott Peters as their assistant offensive line coach. Peters, who played eight years in the NFL, has also won multiple championships in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and founded Tip of the Spear.

Pete Smith

Los Angeles Chargers Parting Ways With Phillip Rivers Actually Helps the Cleveland Browns in a Way

Future hall of fame quarterback Phillip Rivers will be with a new team next year, the impact of that could be felt in Cleveland as soon as an hour into the 2020 NFL Draft.

BrandonLittle

Will Browns Target Anthony Harris in Free Agency? Difficult to Imagine They Won't

As the Cleveland Browns look toward free agency, it's difficult to ignore all of the connections the Browns have with safety Anthony Harris, who not only played the last five years with the Minnesota Vikings, but also would fill a significant need the Browns.

Pete Smith

by

Peter Smith

AP: Myles Garrett To Be Reinstated Wednesday

The NFL is reinstating Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett on Wednesday, according to Tom Withers of the Associated Press.

Pete Smith

2020 7-Round Mock Draft, Vol. 4

With a small pause in the draft process before the NFL Scouting Combine and now that the Cleveland Browns have their regime set up, it seemed like a good time to take another look at what they might do in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Pete Smith

by

Peter Smith

Browns Hiring Jason Tarver as Linebackers Coach

The Cleveland Browns are adding Jason Tarver to Joe Woods' defensive staff as the team's linebackers coach, according to multiple reports. Tarver has experience as a defensive coordinator in addition to being a linebackers coach.

Pete Smith

by

Peter Smith