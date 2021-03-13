Featured ContentGame DayNewsBrowns Digest+SI.com
The Evolution and Changing Role of Safeties

The Cleveland Browns aspire to have three safeties on the field consistently. Jim Mora Jr. explains how the position has changed in recent years and why it's become so important.
Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods aspires to play a defense with three safeties on the field, so former head coach Jim Mora Jr. explains the evolution and changing role of the position in defenses.

The Browns drafted Grant Delpit as the first pick on the defensive side of the ball under this new regime. Unfortunately, he suffered a ruptured Achilles' Tendon and missed his entire rookie season. They also went out and traded for Ronnie Harrison, who was a really nice addition to the defense.

The Browns could decide to resign Karl Joseph and have him play the third safety role or look for help elsewhere. 

Between an NFL that is getting faster and spreading out more, the importance of the safety position has increased significantly for a number of defenses. Being able to coverage and run without giving up the necessary size to make tackles and stop the run.

This is particularly important in the current AFC landscape where the AFC championship was played between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. Neither team had much of any running attack, so having defensive backs that can cover while keeping the run in check are invaluable.

The Tennessee Titans are a team trying to go the other way, playing with more size, including Derrick Henry at running back. To their credit, in their matchup with the Titans, the Browns were able to hold Henry in check.

This offseason, the Browns will really have an opportunity to put a stamp on the defense Woods wants to run, including the safety position that should be featured prominently.

Oct 25, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18)makes the catch as Cleveland Browns defensive back Ronnie Harrison (33)defends late in the fourth quarter at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 7, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is chased by Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett (58) in the second half during Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 17, 2020; Berea, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit (22) runs a drill during training camp at the Cleveland Browns training facility. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
