FanNation Proposes Deals Before NFL Trade Deadline

Here's a look at which players could be on the move between now and next Tuesday.
The NFL trade deadline is on November 1st and several trades have already been made ahead of the deadline. The Cleveland Browns are one of the teams that has already made a move, acquiring linebacker Deion Jones from the Atlanta Falcons.

One of the benefits of that deal in addition to getting a player they can use now is they didn't have to give up a draft pick. They simply swapped, trading down from the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft to the seventh round. That's a model the Browns could look to replicate as they continue to look for ways to improve their team now but also for 2023.

As part of a network wide effort to project potential moves ahead of the deadline, here is the submission for the Browns.

The trade: DT Matt Ioannidis to the Browns

Terms: The Browns make a pick swap, moving down a round or two with one of their draft picks in the deal.

Why the deal makes sense: Ioannidis will be a free agent after the season, so the Panthers could attempt to re-sign him if they choose, but they improve one of their draft selections in the process. The Browns get badly needed defensive tackle help while maintaining the same number of draft picks, something that is important with the number of assets they gave up to acquire Deshaun Watson from the Texans.

The Browns defensive tackle has been nightmarish this year, undercutting the efforts of the entire defense. Whether it's Ioannidis or someone else, getting even average play would bolster the defense significantly. It's going to be a focus heading into next year, but general manager Andrew Berry could get a head start if the opportunity is there.

Cleveland Browns
Oct 9, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) celebrates after a catch during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
