Greedy Williams Impressed In First Start of 2021

Corner Greedy Williams has dealt with injuries since he arrived in Cleveland, but the talented corner flashed several times against Minnesota on Sunday.

There were several takeaways from the Browns' dominant defensive effort on Sunday, but one of the more intriguing subplots was how well corner Greedy Williams played.

Williams got his first start of the season in place of injured rookie corner Greg Newsome II. It was Williams' first start since the 2019 season, as he missed the 2020 campaign with a pinched nerve in his neck.

Granted, Williams benefited from an impressive effort from the defensive line, but he held up in coverage well throughout the day. He came up with his first career interception late in the fourth quarter to end a crucial Vikings drive.

The interception validated everything the Browns thought he could be when they selected him in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He is a rangy cover-corner that can run with most boundary receivers.

Williams managed to stay in phase down the field without creating contact and high-pointed the ball out of the air to turn Minnesota over. It was a special moment for someone who has dealt with a lot to get there.

Through four games, Pro Football Focus has graded Williams as the best corner on the Browns. While fans should take this with a grain of salt, it is noteworthy and confirms that Greedy Williams can play.

The Browns were hamstrung by a lack of depth at corner in 2020, which has completely changed just one year later. Williams and Newsome are the two biggest additions at the position, and both have played well to this point.

Many cast Williams aside after he lost the starting spot to Newsome, but he will be a big part of this defense regardless. Corners with long-speed and ball skills find a way onto the field, and Williams has both in spades.

Cleveland needed a depth corner to step up and cement a consistent role for themselves on the outside. They have given several players the opportunity, but Williams has run away with the job. Fans should expect to see more of No. 26 moving forward, especially with the injury to Newsome.

Defensive coordinator Joe Woods set out to play as many defensive backs as possible this year, and Williams fits into that picture. He is precisely what the Browns want at the corner position and has steadily improved in every game of his career. Williams is just 23 years old and has a lot of room to improve moving forward.

