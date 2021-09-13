September 13, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFeatured ContentGamedayPodcastsSI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Odell Beckham Jr.'s Absence Caused Massive Ripple Effect

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was inactive for the season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs, and his absence greatly affected Cleveland's offensive game plan.
Author:
Publish date:

To no one's surprise, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.'s absence significantly impacted Cleveland's offensive game plan against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Beckham was deemed inactive a few short hours before kickoff, leaving the Browns without an established receiver with game-breaking speed. Rookie wideout Anthony Schwartz had a few impressive plays down the field, but Beckham's presence would have completely changed the game.

Cleveland only put up 17 points against Kansas City in the AFC Divisional Round last season, largely because Beckham could not play. They did not have another player who could attack the Chiefs vertically, so the Browns had to resort to a more conservative passing game plan.

The Browns added a few vertical presences over the offseason, and they completely changed the game for the offense. The Chiefs had to cover the entire field, and as a result, quarterback Baker Mayfield was able to attack Kansas City at every level of the field.

Beckham could have made several plays down the field that would have changed the entire tone of the game. For example, Mayfield tried to find Schwartz downfield late in the fourth quarter for what would have been a crucial third-down conversion. Schwartz was unable to haul it in, and while it was a difficult play, it is one that Beckham likely would have made.

Beckham's approach to his recovery has made sense so far. He recovered from a torn ACL in just eight short months and recently participated in padded practices. Many expected Beckham to play today, but he decided that the wisest decision would be to sit out after warming up. 

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport gave fans insight into the decision to sit out against Kansas City. In a post published to his Twitter account, Rapoport said:

"He came out and warmed up. Coach Kevin Stefanski needed at least a set number of plays in order to feel good about having him active. Just didn’t feel quite ready, but should be ready soon. So close but not yet."

The Browns need Beckham late in the season, and a week one contest will not make or break their season. It is unfortunate that he was unable to take the field today, but we got a glimpse into what his role will entail when he ultimately returns from injury.

Beckham has not spoken to the media since his injury in November of the 2020 season. His teammates have said that Beckham is very focused on the task at hand and is itching to get back in the lineup.

READ MORE: Browns Give Away Opener in Kansas City, Literally

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) celebrates on the sideline during NFL football practice, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Berea, Ohio. Brownscamp12 7
Featured Content

Odell Beckham Jr.'s Absence Caused Massive Ripple Effect

Oct 11, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jedrick Wills (71) is introduced before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Indianapolis Colts at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Jedrick Wills After Injury Against Chiefs: ‘Appreciate The Love, Be Back Soon’

Sep 12, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Browns Give Away Opening Game in Kansas City, Literally

Nov 1, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jedrick Wills (71) prepares to take the field before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Jedrick Wills Hurts Leg on Jarvis Landry Touchdown

Oct 25, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18)makes the catch as Cleveland Browns defensive back Ronnie Harrison (33)defends late in the fourth quarter at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
News

Ronnie Harrison Ejected After Altercation with Chiefs Sideline

B748AF30-3785-4640-8B95-B744CFCF5667
Game Day

Active/Inactive List For Cleveland Browns vs. Kansas City Chiefs

5EC46B4E-CB9C-463A-BAF2-7E1235AA1E2F
Game Day

How To Watch: Cleveland Browns vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Aug 20, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; The Kansas City Chiefs offensive line gets in position against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Browns Defensive Recipe to Counter Chiefs Offense