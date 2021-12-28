Packers Loss Underscores Browns Deficiencies

Cleveland's loss to Green Bay emphasized the glaring holes on the roster that have plagued them all season.

The Browns still have everything in front of them. With two weeks left in the regular season, they could win the division and move onto the postseason, though the math would tell you the odds aren't great.

Even if everything crystallizes in their next two games and they go onto the postseason, the roster has glaring weaknesses that have handcuffed them all season.

The Packers pinpointed these weaknesses and sought them out all night, forcing the Browns to do things they aren't comfortable doing. Cleveland hurt themselves over and over, which ultimately cost them a win.

These weaknesses aren't one-off things. These issues have been present all season, but they came into full effect at Lambeau Field. Despite playing inspired football the past month of the year, this team has a few key areas they need to improve on.

No top receiver

Teams have let their corners walk up to the line of scrimmage to guard Cleveland receivers all season, and it hasn't come back to haunt them. The Browns don't have a No. 1 receiver, someone who consistently wins at all areas of the field with speed to stretch the defense.

Wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones has been given No. 1 opportunities, but that is asking too much of him. He is 22 years old and just twenty months removed from being selected in the sixth round.

He can certainly be a capable No. 2 boundary receiver in a productive offense, but to have him be your top option this early is an indictment on the offensive personnel.

Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz returned to the lineup from injury, and while he is a limited player at this time, the mere threat of his speed forced Green Bay to alter coverages in the backend.

Getting a top-flight receiver in next year's draft could open up this offense. Putting three legitimate receivers onto the field that defenses worry about could bolster this passing attack next year. Green Bay forced Cleveland to beat man coverage, and the Browns repeatedly proved they could not.

Quarterback play must improve

Fans are divided on the future of quarterback Baker Mayfield. Still, two things have become abundantly clear: he will play for Cleveland next season because the staff and front office believe in him, and his play on Sunday was destructive to the team.

Four turnovers are far too many, and even with that, they still had an opportunity to win the game. Mayfield isn't trusting himself right now; his feet and eyes aren't connected, leading to some lackluster throws.

Playing with a torn labrum and broken humerus can't help, but the bottom line is that the quarterback play has to improve moving forward. He can correct everything wrong in the offseason by getting shoulder surgery and religiously working on his footwork.

The offensive scheme is excellent, but it needs strong quarterback play to bolster it. Mayfield proved he could do it during the latter half of the 2020 season, but he has to improve next season to hold onto his job in Cleveland.

The best teams in the NFL find ways to play complementary football in all three phases. Green Bay did that on Saturday night, which is why they managed to come away with the win.

The Browns routinely did this in 2020, which is why they were able to jump out to a hot start and win a playoff game. However, this has not been the case during the 2021 season.

The Packers scored three touchdowns off Mayfield's four interceptions, and on the final one, they got a first down to ice the game away. That isn't a commentary on the defense, but rather that things went from bad to worse.

The score reads that there was a two-point difference between the two sides, but it doesn't reflect that the Packers strung together positive series on both sides of the ball often, which is what wins football games.

This year, their inability to play complementary football has cost them a few games. They couldn't put the Chiefs away in the divisional round last season because the offense struggled to capitalize on the defenses' positive plays.

