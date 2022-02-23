Free Agency Preview: S Ronnie Harrison

With the new league year and free agency only a few weeks away, the Cleveland Browns have a number of pending free agents to make decisions. Ronnie Harrison was a starter in 2021 but could be headed elsewhere in free agency.

After playing the best football of his career in 2020 for the Cleveland Browns following a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars, looking like a candidate for a contract extension, Ronnie Harrison was unable to match it in 2021.

2021 Production

40 solo tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 3 passes defensed, and 1 interception

Harrison struggled in split high coverages, often taking himself out of position resulting in coverage breakdowns. Whether a function of trying to make splash plays for the sake of a lucrative free agent contract, poor eye discipline or a combination of factors, he was often picked on by teams running underneath crossing routes. He'd come downhill to try to take away the crosser while allowing a receiver to get behind him with no one to account for them resulting in chunk plays, often points.

It didn't help matters that Harrison was called for a number of personal fouls, especially unnecessary late hits.

It wasn't all bad for Harrison, who excelled when he played in the box. He played great against the Baltimore Ravens and against the Detroit Lions where he was deployed as an overhang defender among other roles. Harrison is more effective playing down hill, taking advantage of his length and aggressiveness.

Free Agency Status: Unrestricted

Harrison is an unrestricted free agent who will enter the open market. The Browns are not going to tag him.

Free Agency Projection

The Browns might be happy to have back on a one-year deal to help him reestablish his value, utilizing him as a box defender against teams like the Ravens which call for more players operating near the line of scrimmage. While the Browns will do that, they want more versatility on the field in terms of what their safeties can do, hoping to end up with three that can play all three roles. Harrison showed that's not realistic with him this past year.

There are teams that specifically want a player like Harrison to operate as an overhang defender, line up over and carry tight ends in coverage and play downhill more consistently. More than likely, one of those teams will sign Harrison to a one-year deal with the possibility of extending beyond that, something the Browns are unlikely to offer. The Browns are more likely to focus their attention on retaining M.J. Stewart.