Six Thoughts on What Adding Austin Hooper Could Mean For Browns Offense

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly agreed to terms with Austin Hooper in what will be the largest contract for a tight end in NFL history. The move makes sense given what the Browns intend to do on offense with head coach Kevin Stefanski at the helm. It may also have some additional fallout that could speak to where this team is headed both now and in the future.

1. Even if Austin Hooper is the highest paid contract for a tight end in NFL history, it won't be for long. With George Kittle coming up for a new contract, whatever he gets will likely blow Hooper's contract out of the water. Hooper is getting four years for $44 million with $23 million guaranteed per reports. It doesn't mean this can't be a bad contract that won't work, but initial shock of the sticker price will likely wear off relatively quickly.

2. Tight ends are still one of the best contracts in the NFL. They still often make barely half as much as the top receivers in the league despite how many ways tight ends can impact the game. Blocking, playaction and obviously so few defenses have players are equipped to deal with the size and athletic combination tight ends can deliver.

For the inevitable question of is this move based in analytics, the answer is yes. Not only is investing in tight ends a prudent strategy from a financial standpoint, the best teams in the league often have viable, if not great tight ends. Travis Kelce and George Kittle faced off in the Super Bowl. The Baltimore Ravens get a substantial amount of production out of Mark Andrews. The New England Patriots won multiple Super Bowls with Rob Gronkowski.

3. Kevin Stefanski's offense in Minnesota utilized two tight end sets more than any team in the league. Hooper would obviously be one. David Njoku would be the other. Signing Hooper should only help Njoku's viability in Cleveland, getting to be the second tight end or a situation where it's 1a and 1b. The two should be a consistent matchup problem for opponents.

Njoku is only scheduled to make a hair over $3 million in 2020 and they could easily pick up his fifth year option or just go ahead and extend him after this year. It's put up or shut up for Njoku as Stefanski has pointed out, but he noted at the combine the Browns have plans for him, believe in what he can be.

Hooper is 25 and Njoku turns 24 this June. That could be the foundation of their passing offense for years to come along with Odell Beckham and presumably Baker Mayfield. They can make the money work to do that. 

4. This setup would limit the amount of resources they can put in the offensive line, but that's part of the reason they hired Bill Callahan to coach their offensive line. They have J.C. Tretter, Joel Bitonio and a few young players worth developing, plus they will be in position to draft at least one but likely multiple talented offensive line in this year's draft.

It never made much sense that the Browns would be players for the top offensive line free agents this year, but this would seemingly only confirm the likelihood they aren't contenders for the likes of Jack Conklin. Stranger things have happened but they seem more inclined to go for middle and lower tier free agents to compete alongside their draft picks to build an offensive line that can be sustainable, allowing them to put their resources into skill positions. Additionally, if these skill players are as good as advertised, it only makes the job of the offensive line easier.

5. Nick Chubb may benefit from this move as much as anyone. Chubb was the second leading rusher in the league last year, despite how putrid the offense was overall. If the Browns can get Mayfield on track and the passing game to be effective, defenses now have to account for Beckham, Hooper, Jarvis Landry and David Njoku on any given play which leaves a substantial amount of potential yardage for Chubb.

Kareem Hunt is part of this equation as well. If he can return to the level of effectiveness he had with the Chiefs, the Browns are consistently dangerous almost regardless of personnel. The Browns plan to add a fullback, which would help Hunt be more effective in a zone scheme.

6. The third receiver position in the Browns offense gets a reduced role. There are situations where that position is still important, but it's more about development and depth in case of injury rather than a major part of the offense. Because of the added tight end and the Browns plan to utilize a fullback more often, there aren't as many plays where three receivers are on the field, especially if the Browns stay on schedule offensively.

It also means the Browns third receiver role can be more of a wildcard. By being relied upon less, it can be more specialized in terms of their skill set. If they want a purer speed threat or they want someone who can thrive getting prescribed touches, they need less of a general receiver and can think outside the box a little more.

