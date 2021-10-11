Winners & Losers: Browns Fall to Chargers

A look at who stood out and who didn’t in the Cleveland Browns matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Cleveland Browns traveled to the west coast and lost a heartbreaker by the score or 47-42. Offense was everywhere and defense was optional at best in this one, showing by the obvious score.

Cleveland had players that showed up and showed out. Other individuals were questionable in their performance. We pick this week’s winners and losers below.

Winners

Nick Chubb

Chubb did Chubb things against the Chargers. One of the best running backs in the NFL and he put that on display Sunday. Chubb had 161 yards, including a 52 yard touchdown run. Chubb ran the ball at almost eight yards a pop and did what he wanted.

David Njoku

Njoku finally looked like the player that has had everyone excited for years. On Sunday Njoku put it all together and looked like a true TE1 with game breaking ability. Njoku had 149 yards on seven catches, one going for 71 yards and a score. Njoku showed his speed after the catch and looked to be a problem in space.

Baker Mayfield

A bounce back was much needed for six and that’s exactly what he did. Mayfield got in rhythm early and completed his first nine passes. The Browns quarterback finished 23-for-32 with 305 yards and two touchdown passes. Mayfield didn’t turn the ball over and made good decisions. A nice game in the stat category despite the loss.

Greedy Williams

The former LSU defensive back continues to step up when called upon. Williams stepped in for the injured Greg Newsome II and left his mark. For the second game in a row he had a forced turnover, this time on a strip. Williams led the team with 10 tackles and was all over the field, even playing injured.

Malik McDowell

Sunday was a big one for McDowell as he recorded his first career sack. McDowell has played well all year and that continued on Sunday. Coming from Michigan State, McDowell always had the talent - just could not stay on the field. The defensive tackle added a fumble recovery as well.

Losers

Kevin Stefanski

Stefanski had an off day in terms of coaching and that does not happen with him often. Even as a second-year coach, Stefanski has performed like a veteran coach. On Sunday Stefanski called a run play on third-and-long that just was the wrong call. The play didn’t gain the yardage needed and forced the Browns to punt. There’s no good reason to make that call in a situation where you can potentially run the clock out. Just was not a good day for the Browns head coach.

Jamie Gillan

Gillan simply continues to do his job at a average to below average level. Gillan had three punts and a 44.7 average, which is fine. But, it is deeper than that unfortunately. The ball bouncing into the end zone with no chance to pin the team never helps. A 42-yard punt was returned eight yards and set up the Chargers on Cleveland’s side of the field. That possession would go on to win the game for the Chargers. Simply put, the bad punt execution hurt the team in this instance.

Odell Beckham Jr.

OBJ had minimal targets on Sunday, only three to be exact. Beckham had two catches for 20 yards. What puts 13 on this list is the drop he had that resulted in a turnover-on-downs. Beckham is normally a sure hand, but he dropped a ball that hit him in the hands. The worst thing about it is that Beckham had room to run, instead the team turned it over. There are better weeks ahead for Beckham.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.