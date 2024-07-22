4 Burning Browns Questions Including: Position Battles To Follow Most Closely At Camp
Browns training camp is finally here. Rookies report in Berea today, veterans tomorrow and then it's off to the Greenbrier Resort for the start to another NFL season.
With football just around the corner and plenty of things to discuss during the lead–up to the season, here are this week's 4 Burning Browns Questions:
1) What player for the Browns needs to step up if the Browns plan on getting back to the playoffs or make a deep run?
We know it all starts with Deshaun Watson, but that's a cop out answer at this point so I'll go with one of the guys who will be catching passes from him: Jerry Jeudy. I'm anticipating the Browns and Amari Cooper resolve this contract dispute at some point here in the coming week or weeks. It would be stunning is Watson didn't have his top option in the passing game this season. If Jeudy can be a reliable No. 2 receiver though, it takes the offense to another level.
Not only that but the Browns already inked an extension with Jeudy so they clearly believe he's going to be impactful for them in the coming years. There's some pressure on him now to prove them right. This team can go really far if Jeudy can become a complimentary weapon in this offense.
2) What's the position battle Browns fans should be following most closely throughout camp?
It's a great question for the opening week of camp and I actually think there are two important ones. The "sexier" one of the two is happening in the wide receiver room. I've written about this a few times already but Cleveland is REALLY high on Cedric Tillman going into year two, so much so that he's going to see a lot of run at the outside wide receiver spot opposite of Cooper in the coming weeks. If he has a productive camp and preseason he may just make a play for the third WR spot ahead of Elijah Moore. I also think down the wide receiver depth chart there are some fun battles to watch too.
I'll go to the defense for the other battle I'm watching because I do think the depth this team has at defensive tackle – while a luxury – is fascinating. The Browns haven't generally kept five defensive tackles on the initial 53-man roster. However, with Dalvin Tomlinson, Shelby Harris, Maurice Hurst, Quinton Jefferson and rookie Mike Hall all competing for a role on this team they have other plans this year. If not though this group could produce a surprise come 4 p.m. on August 27.
3) Could Nick Chubb actually be ready for Week 1?
I'm finding myself more and more in the camp that Chubb is going to bounce back and still be one of the best running backs in football. It's understandable that people are doubting his ability to do that after undergoing two knee ligament surgeries. But this is Nick Chubb we're talking about. The fact that he was captured bench pressing 540 pounds just eight months after surgery is crazy.
That said, I'm still not anticipating he's suiting up Week 1 and it may have less to do with Chubb and more to do with the team. I just think the Browns are going to be overly careful with how they handle Chubb's return. They've been hyper-conservative with Deshaun Watson's recovery from shoulder surgery and I think they'll do the same with Chubb, even if he continues being ahead of schedule.
4) What happens to Cade York now that the Browns have locked up Dustin Hopkins long-term?
Nothing that wasn't already expected. The Browns used a fourth-round pick on York two years ago so he is their project. From the start of the offseason the expectation was that he was nothing more than a practice squad option for Cleveland and that's still true. Assuming he doesn't earn a starting job elsewhere, I'd imagine the Browns would like to try to sneak him through waivers and get him to the practice squad after cutdown day.