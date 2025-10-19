Browns could turn season around with league-altering trade for Eagles superstar receiver
The Cleveland Browns need a big splash to turn the 2025 season around.
Not only that, but they need something to reignite the Browns fanbase to be excited about what the team is building.
Ahead of the upcoming trade deadline, Cleveland has been rumored to be in the market for a new addition to the offense: a wide receiver. The team currently sports a room that has been rather inconsistent to start the season, with the only bright spot being former Denver Bronco, Jerry Jeudy.
But even he has had a rocky start to the year.
So what's the fix?
Well, it may be time to make another Amari Cooper-type move.
Enter one of the most polarizing and effective wideouts in the NFL in the past seven seasons.
The Philadelphia Eagles are entering this coming week with a much-needed win over the Minnesota Vikings. After losing multiple games recently, questions have arisen on whether or not the team will shift up the roster, which has been very frustrated.
Superstar wideout, AJ Brown, has been rumored to be unhappy with his involvement in the offense, primarily due to the surge of rushing attacks from the Eagles since bringing in running back Saquon Barkley last season.
In 2025, Brown has hauled in 25 receptions for 274 yards and a touchdown, one of his weakest starts across his seven-year career in the NFL.
Although he hasn't done much in the receiving game, he has been targeted heavily with 45 on the season. His success rate is currently at 44.4%, the lowest across his entire career, with the closest to the mark being in his first year with Philadelphia.
However, that year he had 145 targets, 88 receptions, 1496 yards and 11 touchdowns.
It seems that the Eagles are shifting the offense in a different direction, and with wideout DeVonta Smith continuing to make strides in growth, it wouldn't affect the team much. They already rely heavily on Hurts' abilities with his legs and Barkley has continued to be extremely effective on the ground.
If Brown truly is unhappy, Cleveland may be a perfect place to reset his career.
And the Browns would no doubt welcome him with open arms.
The Eagles are currently rumored to be looking to find an edge rusher, and Cleveland does have a few depth pieces they could ship off alongside draft capital to bring in the 28-year-old.
Cleveland is struggling with its current wide receiver room. Outside of Jeudy, Cedric Tillman has not risen into the type of player the team can rely on to be a WR2.
They have great tight ends and with the emergence of rookie running back Quinshon Judkins, the only hole in the offense is the depth in the wide receiver room.
Making a trade for Brown would slot Jeudy as an incredible No. 2 next to him and slide Tillman to the No. 3 spot, which may be the best fit. This would allow for the most efficient players to be in their best spot to get a reasonable amount of targets.
At that point, the only remaining question mark would be placed on rookie signal-caller, Dillon Gabriel. He would just have to be able to put the ball in the hands of his various targets.
The only question now is if the Browns' front office is making phone calls and looking to beef up the roster ahead of the trade deadline.
Or, if they are comfortable sitting in stagnation and disappointment in 2025.