Browns Need To Start Fast In 2024 Season
Despite their schedule being loaded with potential playoff contenders, the Cleveland Browns may have actually faired a lot better than most expected when the 2024 schedule was officially released.
The Browns had been rumored to play in Brazil, London and on Christmas Day. They somehow managed to avoid all three which significantly cuts down on travel and eliminates the chance of playing on a Wednesday. This is excellent news from a Browns vantage point.
Based on the way the schedule came together, Cleveland certainly has a tough slate in the second half of the season with opponents like Pittsburgh, Kansas City, Cincinnati, Miami and Baltimore. In order to make a playoff push, the Browns will need to get off to a fast start and win early. Fortunately for them, the most advantageous part of their schedule is the very beginning.
As we all know by now, the Browns open up the season at home versus the Dallas Cowboys. This might be a tough game, however, the Cowboys may be a bit weaker on their offensive line due to the losses of veteran left tackle Tyron Smith and veteran center Tyler Biadasz. In addition to some new faces protecting Dak Prescott in Week One, the front office somehow neglected their running back room this offseason. Ezekiel Elliott was brought back to be the likely starter, but this is not the Zeke of old. Behind him Rico Dowdle, Deuce Vaughn and newly acquired Royce Freeman may get some touches as well. Dallas is likely going to be extremely dependent on their passing attack and finding a way to get CeeDee Lamb free. If the Browns defense plays like they did at home in all of 2023, then it could be a long day for the Cowboys.
Following a tough but certainly winnable matchup with Dallas, the Browns will go on the road to Jacksonville. As I wrote a few days prior, traveling to Jacksonville favors the Browns a whole lot more than facing the Jaguars in London. Not only would that be more travel, but the Jaguars have had some recent success in London, winning three of their last four there. Cleveland versus Jacksonville was competitive in 2023, yet the Browns were suffering through a lot of injuries. A fully healthy Browns team should beat a good Jaguars team.
In Week Three, the Browns return home to face another NFC East opponent in the New York Giants. I was personally pulling for this to be the season opening game, but game three is good as well. There should be no reason the Browns drop an early season home game versus the Giants.
Cleveland then goes on the road each of the next two weeks with matchups against the Las Vegas Raiders and the Washington Commanders. Both are extremely winnable games. The Raiders are on the rise with new head coach Antonio Pierce. Despite showing improvements at the end of last season, their roster does not yet matchup to the Browns roster on paper. The Raiders could easily compete for the second spot in the AFC West, but they still feel a little bit off the pace from becoming a playoff team in 2024. The Commanders are also looking to begin the upward trajectory after a coaching overhaul and the selection of former Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Jayden Daniels. Daniels has some Lamar Jackson traits, but I expect the Browns defensive line to make life difficult on the rookie.
If the Browns can open the season with a 5-0 record or 4-1 record, then they have put themselves in an excellent spot. Not only would I be shocked if they go 3-2 or less, but then the concern would begin to set in on whether this team could make it to the playoffs. The road will get a lot tougher following that with games at Philadelphia and at home versus the Bengals and Ravens from Weeks Six to Eight.
The NFL has given the Browns a path to start the year with one of the best records in the league, now they need to capitalize.