Cleveland Browns Rumored to Take Part in First NFL Paris Game

The Cleveland Browns remain one of the most historic NFL franchises, even if the post-1999 version of the team has lost way more than it has won.

Browns fans have created Browns Backers clubs both in the US and around the world. This includes one in the south of France. Why is that relevant today?

French radio company RMC Sport dropped a bombshell report for Browns fans Sunday, claiming the team is set to take on the New Orleans Saints in the 2026 season for the first ever NFL game in the city of Paris.

Browns beat reporter Mary Kay Cabot noted that for now, nothing has been confirmed.

This is a major French outlet reporting this. The #Browns say they haven't heard anything about it yet: https://t.co/2JvJTfcXJP — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) February 1, 2026

The report states the Browns and Saints will play in Paris on October 25, 2026.

The Saints playing the first NFL Paris game is a no-brainer, given the French influence in the city of New Orleans and the state of Louisiana in general. LSU fans don't say "Geaux Tigers" for nothing.

But the Browns are certainly an interesting addition to the matchup if this report is true. The team did play in London this past season, falling to the Minnesota Vikings in Dillon Gabriel's NFL debut.

The NFL continues to expand its international footprint. Games were played in England, Ireland, Germany, Spain, and Brazil in 2025 alone. The Los Angeles Rams are also set to host a game in Australia in 2026.

Browns fans travel well and there is no better excuse to plan a Paris trip than this. The hope is that the Browns will be competitive by the time this game rolls around on October 25, given the report is true. Regardless, this should be a spectacle no fan in attendance will ever forget.

This report marks a fun and positive update in what has been a contentious Browns offseason among fans. Todd Monken is finally in as head coach, yet the quarterback situation remains up in the air. Will it be Shedeur Sanders? What about a healthy Deshaun Watson? Or will the quarterback for 2026 be someone not yet on the roster?

October 25 is a long way away and the Browns will, hopefully, upgrade the roster in many ways before then. If they do struggle in 2026, at least fans can enjoy visiting one of the most interesting cities in the entire world.