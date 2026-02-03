New Browns Coach Todd Monken Details Interaction With Jim Schwartz in First Presser

Just last week, Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz wasn’t happy about being passed up on as the team’s next head coach.

During Todd Monken’s introductory press conference as the organization’s new lead man, he confirmed that he’s spoken with Schwartz, who the Browns would like to keep on the staff.

“…And it's been a bitch to go against this defense," Monken joked.

Schwartz’s defense squared off against Monken’s offense over the last three seasons twice per year when the Browns would face the Baltimore Ravens.

With every passing minute, the likelihood of Schwartz returning to the Browns as their defensive coordinator increases. The Ravens interviewed Schwartz for their head coach opening, but decided to hire fellow defensive-minded Jesse Minter. Over the weekend, the Ravens hired Anthony Weaver as their new defensive coordinator.

The San Francisco 49ers hired former Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris to coach their defense. That was an anticipated landing spot for Schwartz, as his wide nine scheme fits their personnel seamlessly.

The Philadelphia Eagles considered Schwartz and fired Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon as they await word on Vic Fangio’s looming retirement. Gannon accepted the defensive coordinator job with the Green Bay Packers, but there technically isn’t an opening in Philly until Fangio makes a decision about retirement.

Immediately following Schwartz’s emotional departure from the facility in Berea on Wednesday, attention shifted to key defensive stars who could be upset about the hire. Browns defensive end Myles Garrett shared a cryptic Instagram post, potentially hinting that he’s not on board about the move.

"My anticipation is we're not gonna change the system. Very difficult to go against,” Monken said about the defensive scheme. “We're built for the system they're in (now).”

Schwartz explained that he accepted the job in Cleveland because of Garrett, not because of the man who coached him.

"I didn't take this job because of Jim Schwartz....I took it because of the players...I didn't try to chip Jim Schwartz. I chipped Myles Garrett."

What is Schwartz's future with the Browns?

However, it’s still unknown if Schwartz is officially willing to return to the Browns next season.

"Not gonna go into staffing. Not the time for that. Still gonna let them attack,” Monken added.

Monken has built out an offensive staff in the week following accepting the head coach job in Cleveland. He’s yet to add any staffers to the defensive side of the football.

Key defensive assistants including Garrett’s defensive line coach Jacques Cesaire, linebacker coach Jason Tarver and defensive backs Brandon Lynch were all reportedly in attendance at Monken’s introductory presser.

While Monken stated that it would be inappropriate to comment on Schwartz’s future, they have met and the Browns intend on keeping this defensive scheme intact, which should be music to Garrett’s ears.