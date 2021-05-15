Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFeatured ContentGamedayPodcastsBrowns Digest+SI.com
Search
BrownsDigest Podcast - Episode 9: 2021 AFC North Draft Grades

BrownsDigest Podcast - Episode 9: 2021 AFC North Draft Grades

Shawn Stevenson and Pete Smith review and grade the AFC North's 2021 NFL Draft classes on Episode Nine.
Author:
Updated:
Original:
Shawn Stevenson and Pete Smith review and grade the AFC North's 2021 NFL Draft classes on Episode Nine.

Shawn Stevenson and Pete Smith review and grade the AFC North's 2021 NFL Draft classes. Shawn & Pete discuss their thoughts on each pick for the Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens, and Pittsburgh Steelers. Also, they review why the Cleveland Browns need to perform better against the Ravens.

Listen to the podcast every week on your favorite audio streaming platform!

Spotify

Google Podcasts

Show topics are as follows:

1. CINCINNATI BENGALS & HC ZAC TAYLOR

2. BALTIMORE RAVENS DRAFT GRADE

3. PITTSBURGH STEELERS DRAFT GRADE

4. BROWNS NEED TO IMPROVE AGAINST RAVENS

Episodes are available every Friday here on the BrownsDigest site at 12pm EST!

Did you miss the last episode? Click here to listen!

BDPodcast_Episode_Nine
Podcasts

BrownsDigest Podcast - Episode 9: 2021 AFC North Draft Grades

Oct 17, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers linebacker Tony Fields II (1) celebrates with linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo (7) after a defensive stop during the third quarter against the Kansas Jayhawks at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
News

Tony Fields Sits Out Rookie Minicamp With Injured Foot

Browns Training Camp Helmet
News

New Cleveland Browns Player Numbers

The Full Kareem Hunt On Display For Cleveland Browns Against Baltimore Ravens
Featured Content

Thoughts: Browns and Ravens Playing Twice in Three Weeks Settles The Division

Sep 27, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski points to a player during warm ups before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Washington Football Team at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Kevin Stefanski, Andrew Berry to Experience First Rookie Minicamp

Place Holder
Featured Content

For Pete's Sake - Episode 4 - The Schedule

Oct 17, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers linebacker Tony Fields II (1) celebrates with linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo (7) after a defensive stop during the third quarter against the Kansas Jayhawks at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Sign Three of Their 2021 Draft Picks

Nov 15, 2020; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Demetric Felton (10) runs for a first down against California Golden Bears safety Daniel Scott (32) in the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Cleveland Browns Comprehensive NFL Draft Review: Demetric Felton, RB UCLA