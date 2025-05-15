Colin Cowherd Reveals Uninspiring Opinion of Browns QB Shedeur Sanders
Being the quarterback of the Cleveland Browns is one of, if not the, hardest job in all of sports. That is no secret at all.
Many have tried and many have failed at taking the reins of the Browns and turning them into a winner. The closest that Cleveland fans got to winning was during the Baker Mayfield seasons before his shoulder injury ended it all.
The list is long. From Tim Couch to Dorian Thompson-Robinson, there have been more losses than wins, more interceptions than touchdowns, and more questions than answers.
This year, the Browns have completely cleaned house and are starting with a totally fresh room. Joe Flacco is the only one with any prior connection to Cleveland as he joins Kenny Pickett and the two rookies, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.
Sanders is going to dominate the headlines all season long. His slide from a fringe first-round pick to a fifth-rounder was well documented, and the eyes of the football world will be on him.
Fox radio host Colin Cowherd chimed in with his opinion of the situation that Sanders finds himself in.
“When I look at Shedeur, all I can think of is Johnny Manziel, Deshaun Watson, and Baker Mayfield. This is what happens, this is what losing causes. Hope it ends well, I’ve got my doubts.”
To compare Shedeur to either of those three guys is a head-scratching take. Shedeur absolutely has the notoriety of Johnny Manziel, he has the confidence and the aura of Baker, and he has nothing in common with Deshaun Watson.
The only line from Sanders to Manziel, outside of the popularity, is that both players had an identified off-the-field issue. The difference is that Manziel was unable to stop partying, while Shedeur’s issue is that his dad is Deion Sanders. Two completely different things.
Comparing Sanders to Baker Mayfield’s first four years in the league is not all that bad. Mayfield helped turn the Browns from 1-15 to a playoff team, but just wasn’t ready to be the long-term solution.
It is a wild, yet unsurprising take from Cowherd. But, when you look at Sanders in a Browns uniform, it is hard to imagine that he can turn Cleveland into a winner. If there were ever one kid who has the confidence and the toughness to turn this franchise around, it would be Sanders, and he will definitely get his chance to.