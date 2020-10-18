Browns v Steelers: Inactives

The Cleveland Browns go on the road and face the Pittsburgh Steelers in a battle of heavyweights, but the players who won't be in this game ultimately shape the cost.

For the Steelers, they will be without their stud right guard David DeCastro. Kevin Dotson has played admirably stepping in for DeCastro previously, but DeCastro is the heart and soul of that line, particularly running the football. Dotson will have his hands full with the Browns defensive front.

They will also be without Diontae Johnson, who has been wildly inconsistent this season. There is no shortage of weaponry for the Steelers and they can keep the machine going, both with their offense and Ray-Ray McLoud in the return game.

The Browns have the major parts of their defensive line active. Larry Ogunjobi, Sheldon Richardson, Olivier Vernon and Adrian Clayborn are all available and it's entirely a question of how healthy they are.

The Browns need every one of them in this matchup, especially with how thin defensive tackle became at the end of the game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Injuries at safety only put more pressure on the defensive line to put pressure on Ben Roethlisberger and stifle their running attack. Both Karl Joseph and Ronnie Harrison are out of this game. Sheldrick Redwine will play strong safety, which isn't ideal, but it also may not be the end of the world.

Because of the Steelers reliance on the passing game, Redwine is a purer cover option and might actually be helpful in this role. However, the Browns have undrafted rookies as the next men up in this scenario, so they can ill afford another injury.

Wyatt Teller being unavailable was expected, but still disappointing. Chris Hubbard will again be the team's right guard and this might be the biggest test of his football career, both being at right guard but also facing off against Stephon Tuitt, Cameron Heyward and Tyson Alualu.