Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens -- Live Game Thread

The Cleveland Browns (9-3) are set to host the Baltimore Ravens (7-5) at FirstEnergy Stadium for Monday Night Football. This is the first meeting between the two AFC North rivals since the season opener in Baltimore. The Cleveland Browns are looking to redeem themselves and build upon the momentum of a dominant Titans win on the road. The Baltimore Ravens on the flipside are fighting for their playoff lives as they currently are on the outside looking in.

A win tonight for the Ravens could propel them into the playoff picture and increase their likelihood of a wild card spot. The Browns on the other side have the potential to clinch a playoff spot. But this matchup means even more with the Steelers losing to the Bills yesterday night. Cleveland is now one game back of the AFC North division crown and winning out is a must. This game is huge for both teams and a statement win by the Browns cements their place as a true contender in the AFC playoff race.

Check this article throughout the game for live updates and commentary.

First Quarter

Browns get the ball to start the game. Ravens defer to halftime.

1st & 10, Mayfield off playaction is pressured quickly by Pernell McPhee and the pass is thrown down.

2nd & 10, Mayfield uses playaction again and dumps off a TE screen to David Njoku who runs for a first down on a nice gain.

2nd & 7, Nick Chubb gets his second straight carry and breaks the first tackle stumbling forward for another 3 yard gain.

3rd & 4, Mayfield in the shotgun and Kareem Hunt releases out the backfield and Mayfield dumps the ball off to Hunt for a first down.

1st & 10, Mayfield throws the ball quickly Jarvis Landry and its a trick pass to Nick Chubb across the field and he runs for a first down gain.

1st & 10, Mayfield on a playaction bootleg running to his right checks down to Harrison Bryant in the flat for a 4 yard gain.

2nd & 6, Mayfield on a similar bootleg finds TE David Njoku for an 11 yard gain.

1st & 10, Mayfield in an empty shotgun finds Higgins on a curl route towards the far sideline and Marlon Humphrey strips the ball out but is recovered by Higgins.

2nd & 1, Mayfield finds Higgins again and he stripped again by Marcus Peters but the ball rolls out of bounds.

1st & Goal, Nick Chubb takes the handoff and cut backs off Jack Conklin and runs in for a nine yard touchdown.

Browns 7 - Ravens 0

1st & 10, Ravens start the game with an Mark Ingram flea flicker and Lamar Jackson scrambles but is sacked by Sione Takitaki.

2nd & 11, J.K. Dobbins takes his first carry and breaks the first tackle for a five yard gain.

3rd & 6, Lamar Jackson drops back to pass and scrambles juking around B.J. Goodson and runs for a first down.

1st & 10, Gus Edwards in a power-I takes an inside carry and pushes forward for 4 yards.

2nd & 6, Jackson is flagged for delay of game.

2nd & 11, Jackson quickly throws it Marquise Brown and he tackled immediately by Goodson.

3rd & 7, Jackson is pressured quickly and targets Brown downfield and M.J. Stewart is flagged on a bad pass interference after getting beat deep.

1st & 10, Lamar Jackson escapes the pocket outrunning Olivier Vernon for a 13 yard run.

1st & 10, Jackson off a read option keeps it running to the near sideline for a six yard gain.

2nd & 4, J.K. Dobbins bounces his carry to the outside and Terrance Mitchell makes a good open field tackle to limit him to one yard gain.

3rd & 3, Lamar Jackson keeps the ball on a read option and runs into the endzone for a 5 yard touchdown.

Ravens 7 - Browns 7