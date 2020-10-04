The Dallas Cowboys (1-2) are set to host the Cleveland Browns (2-1) at AT & T Stadium in Dallas, Texas. This week four matchup is a statement game for both teams. The Cleveland Browns face a very talented offense and their second toughest matchup so far this season. QB Baker Mayfield still has questions about his production throwing the ball in the Browns offense and may windup in a shootout if the Cowboys put up points quickly.

The Dallas Cowboys are searching for consistency and not falling to 1-3 on the season. Dallas' defense has struggled this season and opponents have scored 30+ points in the last two weeks. If not for a onside kick recovery against the Atlanta Falcons, the Cowboys would have winless entering this matchup. Questions remain on the offense ability to maintain its great production and if the defense will improve.

