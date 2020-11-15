SI.com
BrownsDigest
Cleveland Browns vs Houston Texans -- Live Game Thread

Shawn Stevenson

The Cleveland Browns (5-3) host the Houston Texans (2-6) at FirstEnergy Stadium for their week ten matchup. The Browns are coming off their bye week following their first home loss of the season to Las Vegas Raiders. QB Baker Mayfield and company will look to get the offense back on track with RB Nick Chubb returning from IR.

The Texans are looking to build upon their second win of the season last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars. They have won two or their last four, which is the best stretch of their season. The franchise is in a difficult situation after firing former head coach and general manager Bill O'Brien. Overall the roster and coaching staff is littered with players or personnel that have been with the Browns.

Familiar face Romeo Crennel will lead the Texans as their interim head coach. Crennel was the head coach of the Browns when they've had their highest amount of wins since returning in 1999 with ten. It was not enough to make the playoffs that season and it might not be enough to secure a playoff berth this year.

Weather is expected to play a major role in this game as rain is in the forecast, but the wind might be the far more difficult foe with wind gusts during the game expected to reach up to 50 miles per hour.

Kickoff is at 1pm. Stay updated throughout the game with live updates and commentary.

Watch the Cleveland Browns Tailgate Show live on Facebook, Twitter or YouTube at 11AM. Also, check out this week's tailgate recipe during halftime.

Browns vs Texans: Inactives List

Much of the talk leading up to the Cleveland Browns facing off against the Houston Texans centers around the players the Browns will have back this week while the Texans find themselves undermanned.

Pete Smith

How To Watch: Houston Texans vs. Cleveland Browns

Tale of the tape between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans, where to watch!

BrandonLittle

Nick Chubb Formally Activated From Injured Reserve, Promote Michael Dunn

The Cleveland Browns have officially activated Nick Chubb from injured reserve as well as announcing the promotion of Michael Dunn to boost the offensive line depth for the game against the Houston Texans.

Pete Smith

Browns Must Set Confident Tone For Second Half of Season Against Texans

The Cleveland Browns are in a better position heading into the game against the Houston Texans than at any point in the season, which is why this game becomes important for setting a tone for the rest of the year.

Pete Smith

Browns Nick Chubb, Wyatt Teller Will Play, Texans David Johnson, Senio Kelemete Won't

The Cleveland Browns announced after practice Friday that guard Wyatt Teller and running back Nick Chubb would play this week against the Houston Texans. The Texans announced that both running back David Johnson and guard Senio Kelemete have been ruled out, still in the concussion protocol.

Pete Smith

Browns Player Tests Positive For COVID-19, But No Close Contacts, Facility Reopens

The Cleveland Browns have their first positive test for COVID-19 from a player this season. They closed the facility until they were able to complete contract tracing, which came back with no close contacts.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Face a Familiar Face on Sunday

The Cleveland Browns will go up against one of their past head coaches, one that seen some success while in Orange and brown.

BrandonLittle

Browns Talked to Falcons About Takk McKinley, Put in Waiver Claim

The Cincinnati Bengals were awarded pass rusher Takkarist McKinley from waivers, but there is reporting that the Cleveland Browns not only put in a claim, but talked to the Atlanta Falcons about a potential deal to acquire McKinley.

Pete Smith

by

HiramB

Texans Missing Key Contributors as Browns Have Full Practice

Thursday, the Cleveland Browns had everyone at practice while the Houston Texans continue to be missing a few key contributors, particularly on the offensive side of the ball.

Pete Smith

How the Browns Beat the Texans

The Cleveland Browns host the Houston Texans in the first game coming off of their bye week. A win would move them to 6-3 and increase their chances to make the postseason. How they do it.

Pete Smith