Cleveland Browns vs Houston Texans -- Live Game Thread

The Cleveland Browns (5-3) host the Houston Texans (2-6) at FirstEnergy Stadium for their week ten matchup. The Browns are coming off their bye week following their first home loss of the season to Las Vegas Raiders. QB Baker Mayfield and company will look to get the offense back on track with RB Nick Chubb returning from IR.

The Texans are looking to build upon their second win of the season last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars. They have won two or their last four, which is the best stretch of their season. The franchise is in a difficult situation after firing former head coach and general manager Bill O'Brien. Overall the roster and coaching staff is littered with players or personnel that have been with the Browns.

Familiar face Romeo Crennel will lead the Texans as their interim head coach. Crennel was the head coach of the Browns when they've had their highest amount of wins since returning in 1999 with ten. It was not enough to make the playoffs that season and it might not be enough to secure a playoff berth this year.

Weather is expected to play a major role in this game as rain is in the forecast, but the wind might be the far more difficult foe with wind gusts during the game expected to reach up to 50 miles per hour.

Kickoff is at 1pm.

