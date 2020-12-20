Cleveland Browns vs. New York Giants -- Live Game Thread

The Cleveland Browns are on the road to face the New York Giants in MetLife Stadium for their week fifteen matchup. This game for an early 1pm slot to Sunday Night Football, as the Browns play in back-to-back primetime games. Kevin Stefanski and Baker Mayfield are looking to get another primetime win after losing a heart breaking game last week on Monday Night Football.

The Browns had their second 4-game winning streak of the season snapped by the Baltimore Ravens in one of the greatest Monday Night Football games ever played. This primetime matchup will be filled with plenty of storylines as the former Browns coaches and players are spread throughout this matchup. Arguably the biggest is Freddie Kitchens first matchup against the Browns after being fired last offseason.

Kitchens who is the New York Giants tight ends coach will be the acting offensive coordinator after OC Jason Garrett tested positive for COVID-19. The matchup has similar vibes to the first meeting against Hue Jackson with the Cincinnati Bengals. The Browns are in a must-win situation to keep their playoff hopes alive, but their pride as an organization seems to be on the line tonight as well.

