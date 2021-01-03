Featured ContentGame DayNewsBrowns Digest+
Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers -- Live Game Thread

The Cleveland Browns face the Pittsburgh Steelers in week seventeen with their playoff hopes on the line. Check this article throughout the game for live updates.
The Cleveland Browns (10-5) host the Pittsburgh Steelers (12-3) at FirstEnergy Stadium for the regular season finale. The Browns are coming off a week sixteen loss to the New York Jets and are fighting to secure a wildcard playoff spot. Beating the Steelers in this matchup will clinch the Browns first playoff berth since 2002. 

The Steelers on the other hand have clinched the AFC North division and are resting numerous starters. In Ben Roethlisberger's absence, Mason Rudolph will start his first game of the season. This will be Rudolph's first on-field encounter with Myles Garrett since last season's helmet incident. In the event of a loss, the Steelers will remain the number three seed in the playoff standings.

If the Cleveland Browns manage to lose their playoff hopes are not in complete jeopardy. If the Indianapolis Colts lose to the Jacksonville Jaguars it will guarantee the Browns playoff spot. Lastly, the Browns playoff standings can be improved following a loss by the Miami Dolphins or Baltimore Ravens.

Check this article throughout the game for live updates and commentary.

Watch the Cleveland Browns pregame Tailgate Show live at 11AM on our Facebook Page.

Livestream <-- Click Here

