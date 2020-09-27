SI.com
Cleveland Browns vs. Washington Football Team - Live Game Thread

Shawn Stevenson

The Cleveland Browns (1-1) are set to host the Washington Football Team (1-1) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. This week three matchup is the Cleveland Browns first chance to have a record over .500 since 2014. Head coach Kevin Stefanski is looking to build upon a victory in week two in primetime. QB Baker Mayfield also aims to prove doubters wrong and play a clean game without turnovers.

On the flip side the Washington Football Team is looking to rebound after losing to the Arizona Cardinals on the road. Head coach Ron Rivera aims to get the offense off to fast start after struggling in the first half in both games this season. The offense is led by 2019 first round pick Dwayne Haskins, who is still looking for consistency throughout the game.

Watch the Cleveland Browns Tailgate Show live at 11AM for all the information about this week's matchup. Stay tuned throughout the game for live updates.

Livestream <-- Click Here

How to Watch: Cleveland Browns vs. Washington Football Team

Everything you need to know about where to view the week three matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Football Team.

BrandonLittle

Cleveland Browns Injuries Are Often a Two-Way Street

Particularly on the defensive side of the ball, the Cleveland Browns have been hit hard with injuries, but aside from Grant Delpit, who is out for the year, it's largely injuries without predetermined outcomes on recovery. That can be a two-way street with the player and team.

Pete Smith

by

Chippy Play

Injury Outlook Between Washington Football Team, Cleveland Browns

Between the Washington Football Team and the Cleveland Browns there are going to be some important players missing Sunday’s game.

BrandonLittle

The Rookie That Could Provide A Spark For Washington's Offense

There's little to be excited about with Washington's offense, but one player that could provide an avenue for them to improve, it's rookie Antonio Gibson as a the team's tail back.

Pete Smith

How the Browns Beat Washington

The Cleveland Browns have the opportunity to achieve a winning record for the first time since 2014 and a number of advantages in taking on Washington. How they get it done this week.

Pete Smith

Red Right 88 to Romans 8:28 with Brian Sipe

The fortieth anniversary of the Kardiac Kids is being remembered with the Cleveland Browns sponsoring an event with FCA Metro Cleveland.

Shawn Stevenson

Browns Prepare For Heavyweight Bout Sunday

When the Cleveland Browns face off against Washington this week, the most anticipated matchup will be the Browns offensive line against the Washington defensive front.

Pete Smith

Browns Bring In Another Kicker To Practice Squad, This Time Matthew McCrane

The Cleveland Browns announced the signing of kicker Matthew McCrane to their practice squad, filling the final spot on the practice squad for the time being.

Pete Smith

Sheldon Richardson Dominant Against Bengals, Will He Keep It Up?

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson has always shown the ability to dominate football games, but has rarely done so on a regular basis. Through two games, he's looked fantastic with the Browns this year.

Pete Smith