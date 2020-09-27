Cleveland Browns vs. Washington Football Team - Live Game Thread

The Cleveland Browns (1-1) are set to host the Washington Football Team (1-1) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. This week three matchup is the Cleveland Browns first chance to have a record over .500 since 2014. Head coach Kevin Stefanski is looking to build upon a victory in week two in primetime. QB Baker Mayfield also aims to prove doubters wrong and play a clean game without turnovers.

On the flip side the Washington Football Team is looking to rebound after losing to the Arizona Cardinals on the road. Head coach Ron Rivera aims to get the offense off to fast start after struggling in the first half in both games this season. The offense is led by 2019 first round pick Dwayne Haskins, who is still looking for consistency throughout the game.

