How To Watch: Cleveland Browns vs. Tennessee Titans

The task is at hand for the Cleveland Browns to add a good win to their 8-3 resume, when they travel to Tennessee to take on the Titans who are 8-3 as well.

Cleveland has one win against a would-be playoff team on the season and that was against the Indianapolis Colts. Besides that, the Browns have struggled with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens and Oakland Raiders - who have lost more games as of late.

Tennessee boat raced the Colts last week and beat the Ravens the prior week. Titans have a bad loss to the Cincinnati Bengals that sticks out, still Tennessee remains a very good team that has only gotten better. Derrick Henry already has over 1,200 yards on the season and everything they want to and will do starts with him. If Henry goes for 150+ rushing yards, this one will be over before it even starts for Cleveland.

The Browns winning would nearly lock up a playoff spot as long as they take care of business against the New York teams, nothing is a given in the NFL. With both teams being led by the run and very good running backs, both teams will obviously look to make the other team pass. This is where Baker Mayfield can make himself money, the big games on the schedule. If the Browns are to win, Mayfield is going to have to make a couple plays.

KhaDarel Hodge will be out for Cleveland, as well as Denzel Ward. Back for the Browns is Sione Takitaki, who could prove to be important in slowing down the Titans’ run game. Adoree Jackson remains out for Tennessee and Jonnu Smith will miss the matchup as well.

When: Sunday, December 6th

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Also, the game can be streamed on NFL Game Pass at later date. You can even break down the game with all-22 if you want to, to dig in deeper.

If listening to the radio is your go to, maybe you drive semi or just not around a screen, we have you covered. ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX all will be airing the game over the radio for your convenience as always.