SI.com
BrownsDigest
HomeFeatured ContentGame DayNewsBrownsDigest+
Search

How To Watch: Cleveland Browns vs. Tennessee Titans

BrandonLittle

The task is at hand for the Cleveland Browns to add a good win to their 8-3 resume, when they travel to Tennessee to take on the Titans who are 8-3 as well.

Cleveland has one win against a would-be playoff team on the season and that was against the Indianapolis Colts. Besides that, the Browns have struggled with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens and Oakland Raiders - who have lost more games as of late.

Tennessee boat raced the Colts last week and beat the Ravens the prior week. Titans have a bad loss to the Cincinnati Bengals that sticks out, still Tennessee remains a very good team that has only gotten better. Derrick Henry already has over 1,200 yards on the season and everything they want to and will do starts with him. If Henry goes for 150+ rushing yards, this one will be over before it even starts for Cleveland.

The Browns winning would nearly lock up a playoff spot as long as they take care of business against the New York teams, nothing is a given in the NFL. With both teams being led by the run and very good running backs, both teams will obviously look to make the other team pass. This is where Baker Mayfield can make himself money, the big games on the schedule. If the Browns are to win, Mayfield is going to have to make a couple plays.

KhaDarel Hodge will be out for Cleveland, as well as Denzel Ward. Back for the Browns is Sione Takitaki, who could prove to be important in slowing down the Titans’ run game. Adoree Jackson remains out for Tennessee and Jonnu Smith will miss the matchup as well.

  • When: Sunday, December 6th
  • Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: CBS

Also, the game can be streamed on NFL Game Pass at later date. You can even break down the game with all-22 if you want to, to dig in deeper.

If listening to the radio is your go to, maybe you drive semi or just not around a screen, we have you covered. ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX all will be airing the game over the radio for your convenience as always. 

THANKS FOR READING BROWNS DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Titans Suspend 1st Round Offensive Tackle, Browns Promote Ja'Marcus Whatley, Rule Out Tedric Thompson

The Cleveland Browns promoted WR Ja'Marcus Bradley to play against the Tennessee Titans and activated, then ruled out waiver claim S Tedric Thompson. The Titans suspended 1st round OT Isaiah Wilson.

Pete Smith

Don't Hire John Dorsey As Your Team's General Manager

Reports suggest teams are considering former Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey to once again wear that mantle, a mistake they don't want to make.

Pete Smith

by

ShutTheBucUp

KhaDarel Hodge Ruled Out Against Tennessee Titans

Cleveland Browns wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge has been ruled out against the Tennessee Titans with a hamstring injury.

Pete Smith

32 Browns Players Supporting Charitable Initiatives Through My Cause, My Cleats

The Cleveland Browns have utilized their platform to promote positive change within the community and country and through My Cause, My Cleats, they are shining a lot on some of the initiatives important to them.

Pete Smith

Former Browns Offensive Lineman Evan Brown Joins Lions Practice Squad

The Detroit Lions announced the signing of Evan Brown, a center and guard who spent time with the Cleveland Browns during the 2020 season.

Pete Smith

Browns Activating LB Sione Takitaki, DE Joe Jackson From Reserve/COVID-19 List

Friday, the Cleveland Browns announced they were activating both linebacker Sione Takitaki and defensive end Joe Jackson from the Reserve/COVID-19, which enables them to be on a path to play against the Tennessee Titans.

Pete Smith

Mayfield Still Has Not Proved He Deserves a New Contract

Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield needs to prove he is a franchise quarterback and his recent performances have not helped his case.

Shawn Stevenson

by

fredlinger

8 Browns Players Limited in Thursday Practice, Sheldrick Redwine Full Participant

The Cleveland Browns took the practice field on Thursday in preparation for the Tennessee Titans, but eight of their players were limited, though corner Denzel Ward is the only one ruled out this week.

Pete Smith

Who Is Gonna Tackle Derrick Henry?

The Cleveland Browns have benefited from being able to run teams out of games late in the fourth quarter. When they face the Tennessee Titans, they must be prepared to taste some of their own medicine.

Pete Smith

How Will Baker Mayfield Perform When it Matters Most?

The Browns are fighting for their first playoff berth since 2002. Will Baker Mayfield show up against the Titans, Ravens and Steelers in tough matchups?

Shawn Stevenson