October 3, 2021
How to Watch: Cleveland Browns vs. Minnesota Vikings

Tale of the tape for the week three matchup between Minnesota Vikings and Cleveland Browns.
Week three is here around the NFL and the Cleveland Browns will travel to Minnesota to take on the Vikings. This game has some significance as Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski will return to where he was an assistant for well over a decade.

Minnesota is coming off of a 30-17 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Vikings bring the deadly wide recover duo of Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen that will give Cleveland a great task. Greedy Williams is making his first start of the season with rookie Greg Newsome ll nursing a calf injury.

It is unknown if Dalvin Cook will play for the Vikings as he is dealing with an injury himself. Reports say he very well could though after missing one week.

Cleveland is coming off a dominant 26-6 win over the Chicago Bears where the defense showed what they can really do. The Browns’ defense showed up and had one of their best performances in years. The defensive line got after rookie Justin Fields at a high clip. Vikings have been able to keep Kirk Cousins pretty clean so that will be something to watch.

Cleveland will be without Jarvis Landry still as it will be the second of at least three weeks he will miss. The Browns will have Odell Beckham Jr. back for his second game of the season.

Here is where you can find the game!

  • When: Sunday, October 3rd
  • Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: CBS

You can find the fuboTV link here to watch the game  

fuboTV is a great option that you can use on just about any device. That includes your TV, gaming system, laptop, iPad and Roku devices! You can even start out with a free trial to test it out. 

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here. 

