How to Watch: Cleveland Browns vs. Minnesota Vikings

Week three is here around the NFL and the Cleveland Browns will travel to Minnesota to take on the Vikings. This game has some significance as Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski will return to where he was an assistant for well over a decade.

Minnesota is coming off of a 30-17 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Vikings bring the deadly wide recover duo of Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen that will give Cleveland a great task. Greedy Williams is making his first start of the season with rookie Greg Newsome ll nursing a calf injury.

It is unknown if Dalvin Cook will play for the Vikings as he is dealing with an injury himself. Reports say he very well could though after missing one week.

Cleveland is coming off a dominant 26-6 win over the Chicago Bears where the defense showed what they can really do. The Browns’ defense showed up and had one of their best performances in years. The defensive line got after rookie Justin Fields at a high clip. Vikings have been able to keep Kirk Cousins pretty clean so that will be something to watch.

Cleveland will be without Jarvis Landry still as it will be the second of at least three weeks he will miss. The Browns will have Odell Beckham Jr. back for his second game of the season.

When: Sunday, October 3rd

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

