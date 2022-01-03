Monday Night Football: Browns Get One Last Go With Ben Roethlisberger

This game very well could have been much bigger. But, with a Cincinnati Bengals win over the Kansas City Cheifs and a loss from the Baltimore Ravens, the Bengals have won the AFC North. If the Bengals would have lost then the Browns could have had a very good chance for the division with a win tonight.

Now, Cleveland will just attempt to play spoiler in what should be their final matchup with Ben Roethlisberger. Roethlisberger announced that this will likely be his final game in Pittsburgh, signaling a retirement at the end of the season.

Roethlisberger has gotten the best of Cleveland for nearly two decades. Cleveland will get their chance at making his final game at Heinz Field a loss.

The Browns still have some morale aspects to play for. A two game winning streak to close out the year would be nice, as would a winning record. This season has not gone as expected for the Browns, but they can end it strong and build on for next season.

When: Monday, January 3rd

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

