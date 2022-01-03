Skip to main content
    January 3, 2022
    Monday Night Football: Browns Get One Last Go With Ben Roethlisberger

    Cleveland Browns will play a Ben Roethlisberger led Steelers team tonight for one last time before his expected retirement.
    Author:

    This game very well could have been much bigger. But, with a Cincinnati Bengals win over the Kansas City Cheifs and a loss from the Baltimore Ravens, the Bengals have won the AFC North. If the Bengals would have lost then the Browns could have had a very good chance for the division with a win tonight.

    Now, Cleveland will just attempt to play spoiler in what should be their final matchup with Ben Roethlisberger. Roethlisberger announced that this will likely be his final game in Pittsburgh, signaling a retirement at the end of the season.

    Roethlisberger has gotten the best of Cleveland for nearly two decades. Cleveland will get their chance at making his final game at Heinz Field a loss.

    The Browns still have some morale aspects to play for. A two game winning streak to close out the year would be nice, as would a winning record. This season has not gone as expected for the Browns, but they can end it strong and build on for next season.

    • When: Monday, January 3rd
    • Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
    • TV Channel: ESPN

    Nov 14, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) sits on the bench during the second half of a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
    Jan 3, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns outside linebacker Mack Wilson (51) runs onto the field before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    Cleveland Browns cornerback Troy Hill participates in drills during an NFL football practice at the team's training facility, Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Berea, Ohio. [Jeff Lange / Akron Beacon Journal] Browns 2
    Sep 19, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) warms up before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    Dec 20, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Nick Mullens (9) looks for a receiver during warmups before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
