Browns up to 17 Players, 2 Coaches on COVID/Reserve List

After back to back days of nightmarish COVID-19 testing results, the Cleveland Browns find themselves with 17 players and two coaches on the Reserve/COVID-19 with a game to play Saturday against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Cleveland Browns have announced an additional six players being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list as well as two coaches. That makes 14 players the past two days and they already had three.

The newest additions include quarterback Baker Mayfield, safety John Johnson III, corner Troy Hill, defensive tackle Malik McDowell, defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo, and safety Nate Meadors, who is on the practice squad. Head coach Kevin Stefanski and assistant Ryan Cordell also tested positive.

Tight end David Njoku, linebacker Anthony Walker and punter Jamie Gillan tested positive last week, but remain in protocol at the moment.

Trying to deal with the first wave of infections, the Browns have added tight end Nick Gaggemos, wide receiver Alexander Hollins and tackle Elijah Nkansah to the practice squad.

At this point, the Browns are preparing for their game with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Browns are likely to be down five starters on offense due to infections including Mayfield, left tackle Jedrick Wills, right guard Wyatt Teller, tight end Austin Hooper and wide receiver Jarvis Landry. That's assuming tight end David Njoku will be able to come back from the COVID-19 list which he's been on since last week.

An offense playing Saturday would likely include Case Keenum at quarterback, Blake Hance at left tackle, guard Michael Dunn and Ja'Marcus Bradley at wide receiver. Harrison Bryant may be able to play as he works to come back from a high ankle sprain. Should the need arise for a backup offensive tackle, Alex Taylor would likely be the next man up.

Defensively, the Browns are down safety John Johnson, defensive tackle Malik McDowell, and depth edge rushers Takkarist McKinley as well as Ifeadi Odenigbo.

M.J. Stewart can step in and play safety, Tommy Togiai and Sheldon Day can be options at defensive tackle with Porter Gustin and Curtis Weaver as options to be the edge depth. Should Stewart need to play in the slot, rookie Richard LeCounte could also be called upon as depth at safety.

Corner Troy Hill also tested positive, though he was unlikely to play due to a knee injury sustained in the victory over the Baltimore Ravens.

For most of the players, it is a matter of getting two negative tests within 24 hours. Johnson, someone who has been openly unvaccinated, will be out at least ten days, which would all but rule him out for both the games against the Raiders as well as the Green Bay Packers.

Nothing has been announced in terms of plans to alter this game whatsoever. NFL owners are currently meeting in part to discuss the outbreak in Cleveland as well as the Los Angeles Rams. It's unclear if this meeting ever intended to make an action with regards to games involving either of these teams.

The Browns did not practice on Tuesday. They will not practice on Wednesday.

