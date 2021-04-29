2021 Live NFL Draft Tracker

Featured ContentGame DayNewsBrowns Digest+SI.com
A look at each pick as they happen around the 2021 NFL Draft taking place in Cleveland.
Browns Digest has all of the picks in the first round for you to follow along with tonight. One spot where you can find all of the picks, as soon as they happen.

The live draft tracker will start at 8 p.m. when the draft begins in Cleveland, Ohio. The first pick is noted as a lock for Urban Myer and the Jacksonville Jaguars, Trevor Lawrence has been a Jaguar’ for a while now. Tonight it becomes official for the Clemson product.

The lives of 32 first round prospects change tonight with the first round tipping off the first of three draft days 

After that Zach Wilson is the favorite to land in New York, it could get crazy following the first couple of picks. Be ready to follow along with us!

1) Jacksonville Jaguars

2) New York Jets

3) San Francisco 49ers (from HOU through MIA)

4) Atlanta Falcons

5) Cincinnati Bengals

6) Miami Dolphins (from PHI)

7) Detroit Lions

8) Carolina Panthers

9) Denver Broncos

10) Dallas Cowboys

11) New York Giants

12) Philadelphia Eagles (from SF through MIA)

13) Los Angeles Chargers

14) Minnesota Vikings

15) New England Patriots

16) Arizona Cardinals

17) Las Vegas Raiders

18) Miami Dolphins

19) Washington Football Team

20) Chicago Bears

21) Indianapolis Colts

22) Tennessee Titans

23) New York Jets (from SEA)

24) Pittsburgh Steelers

25) Jacksonville Jaguars (from LAR)

26) Cleveland Browns

27) Baltimore Ravens

28) New Orleans Saints

29) Green Bay Packers

30) Buffalo Bills

31) Baltimore Ravens (from KC)

32) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Apr 28, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, United States; A pedestrian bridge with the words \"Take the Stage\" prior to the 2021 NFL Draft at the intersection of Prospect Ave and Ontario St. in downtown. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 25, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry speaks to the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 16, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Zach Wilson (1) is sacked by Houston Cougars defensive lineman Payton Turner (98) during the second quarter at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 17, 2020; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Ole Miss Rebels wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) runs after a catch against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansa won 33-21. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 5, 2019; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver K.J. Osborn (2) is unable to make a catch as Virginia Tech Hokies defensive back Caleb Farley (3) defends the play during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 5, 2019; Stanford, CA, USA; Stanford Cardinal cornerback Paulson Adebo (11) warms-up on the field before the game against the Washington Huskies at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
