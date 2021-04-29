2021 Live NFL Draft Tracker
Browns Digest has all of the picks in the first round for you to follow along with tonight. One spot where you can find all of the picks, as soon as they happen.
The live draft tracker will start at 8 p.m. when the draft begins in Cleveland, Ohio. The first pick is noted as a lock for Urban Myer and the Jacksonville Jaguars, Trevor Lawrence has been a Jaguar’ for a while now. Tonight it becomes official for the Clemson product.
The lives of 32 first round prospects change tonight with the first round tipping off the first of three draft days
After that Zach Wilson is the favorite to land in New York, it could get crazy following the first couple of picks. Be ready to follow along with us!
1) Jacksonville Jaguars
2) New York Jets
3) San Francisco 49ers (from HOU through MIA)
4) Atlanta Falcons
5) Cincinnati Bengals
6) Miami Dolphins (from PHI)
7) Detroit Lions
8) Carolina Panthers
9) Denver Broncos
10) Dallas Cowboys
11) New York Giants
12) Philadelphia Eagles (from SF through MIA)
13) Los Angeles Chargers
14) Minnesota Vikings
15) New England Patriots
16) Arizona Cardinals
17) Las Vegas Raiders
18) Miami Dolphins
19) Washington Football Team
20) Chicago Bears
21) Indianapolis Colts
22) Tennessee Titans
23) New York Jets (from SEA)
24) Pittsburgh Steelers
25) Jacksonville Jaguars (from LAR)
26) Cleveland Browns
27) Baltimore Ravens
28) New Orleans Saints
29) Green Bay Packers
30) Buffalo Bills
31) Baltimore Ravens (from KC)
32) Tampa Bay Buccaneers