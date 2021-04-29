2021 Live NFL Draft Tracker

A look at each pick as they happen around the 2021 NFL Draft taking place in Cleveland.

Browns Digest has all of the picks in the first round for you to follow along with tonight. One spot where you can find all of the picks, as soon as they happen.

The live draft tracker will start at 8 p.m. when the draft begins in Cleveland, Ohio. The first pick is noted as a lock for Urban Myer and the Jacksonville Jaguars, Trevor Lawrence has been a Jaguar’ for a while now. Tonight it becomes official for the Clemson product.

The lives of 32 first round prospects change tonight with the first round tipping off the first of three draft days

After that Zach Wilson is the favorite to land in New York, it could get crazy following the first couple of picks. Be ready to follow along with us!

1) Jacksonville Jaguars

2) New York Jets

3) San Francisco 49ers (from HOU through MIA)

4) Atlanta Falcons

5) Cincinnati Bengals

6) Miami Dolphins (from PHI)

7) Detroit Lions

8) Carolina Panthers

9) Denver Broncos

10) Dallas Cowboys

11) New York Giants

12) Philadelphia Eagles (from SF through MIA)

13) Los Angeles Chargers

14) Minnesota Vikings

15) New England Patriots

16) Arizona Cardinals

17) Las Vegas Raiders

18) Miami Dolphins

19) Washington Football Team

20) Chicago Bears

21) Indianapolis Colts

22) Tennessee Titans

23) New York Jets (from SEA)

24) Pittsburgh Steelers

25) Jacksonville Jaguars (from LAR)

26) Cleveland Browns

27) Baltimore Ravens

28) New Orleans Saints

29) Green Bay Packers

30) Buffalo Bills

31) Baltimore Ravens (from KC)

32) Tampa Bay Buccaneers