Analyst Believes Browns Will Still Be Looking for Franchise QB in 2026
When the Cleveland Browns open up training camp next month, their four-man open competition at quarterback will capture everyone's attention, especially with two rookies vying for the starting role.
Andrew Berry's decision to draft Dillon Gabriel in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft and Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round remains one of the more interesting moves from draft weekend. From the perspective of Cleveland's top executive, it's more bites at the QB apple, if you will.
He and the organizations hope that they have found a diamond in the rough with at least one of the rookies. But given the nature of where they were taken, the odds are also against that happening.
One NFL draft analyst believes the Browns' search for a franchise QB will continue into 2026. In a new mock draft via Pro Football Network, Jacob Infante has Cleveland ending up with the No.1 overall pick and selecting Clemson's Cade Klubnik.
His reasoning:
Cade Klubnik made considerable strides in 2024. He’s an accurate passer with good poise in the pocket and underrated mobility. His consistency, rhythm, and decision-making all give him a high floor and project him as a potential long-term starter in the NFL.
Although the Cleveland Browns drafted Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders in 2025, neither came with the kind of draft capital that typically signals a long-term commitment. If Cleveland finishes with the league’s worst record, they’d be smart to take a swing at a true franchise QB.
It's fair to reason that the Browns may be in line to draft another QB early on in next year's draft, especially after setting themselves up with two 2026 first-round picks following their draft-night trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Cleveland could either be drafting early in the draft by virtue of a bad season, or could pair the two firsts together to make a move up the board to land their franchise QB. A lot has to happen before that plays out, though. And for now, Gabriel and Sanders have an opportunity to convince the Browns their franchise QB is already in the building.
Either way, Cleveland's QB situation will be a major focus before, during and after the upcoming season.