Skip to main content

Anthony Schwartz Exits Browns Practice With Injury

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Anthony Schwartz exited practice on Thursday with an assumed knee injury.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Anthony Schwartz took an exit early from training camp day two. The second-year wideout out of Auburn appeared to have an issue with his left knee.

Schwartz took an exit from practice during a drill he was participating in. The speedy Schwartz was having his left knee stretched out with a trainer before leaving the field.

He was able to walk off of the field with the trainer. Losing Schwartz for an extended time would be a blow to the Browns, a team with a thin depth chart at the wide receiver position.

Schwartz should have the inside track to be the team’s third option when it comes to the wideout position. The Browns need a nice jump from the second-year player this season. As a rookie, Schwartz caught 10 passes for 135 yards. In week one Schwartz caught three passes for 69 yards against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jakeem Grant, Ja’Marcus Bradley, and rookie Michael Woods II are other players that could fill in for Schwartz. Donovan Peoples-Jones is second to Amari Cooper when it comes to filling out the position.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

All off-season it has been rumored the Browns needed to add another player at the position. Will Fuller was talked about as a possible player that the Browns could look at, dating back to his time in Houston with Deshaun Watson.

At this time the severity is not known for Schwartz’s injury that made him leave the practice.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Keep up to date with Browns Digest on Instagram!

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook.

In This Article (1)

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

May 25, 2022; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) runs the offense with wide receiver Amari Cooper (2) during organized team activities at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Amari Cooper on Deshaun Watson: ‘I Call Him The Magician’

By Brandon Little3 hours ago
Aug 17, 2020; Berea, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit (22) runs a drill during training camp at the Cleveland Browns training facility. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Excitement Around Browns Safety Grant Delpit Grows

By Pete Smith6 hours ago
E063EFB2-75FB-4D18-B81C-B9D472EE3C47
News

Update on Denzel Ward as Browns Begin Training Camp

By Brandon LittleJul 27, 2022 2:23 PM EDT
Jack Conklin, Cody Parkey Return From Covid-19 list, Multiple Elav
News

Browns Place Jack Conklin, Denzel Ward on PUP List to Start Training Camp

By Pete SmithJul 26, 2022 3:52 PM EDT
613D8239-F12D-471D-A016-0A5F3C7FCFE5
News

Jerry Jones Speaks on Browns Amari Cooper

By Brandon LittleJul 26, 2022 2:19 PM EDT
C842439D-6FD5-4ACF-99FA-7CE7E9899AAA
News

Former Browns Cornerback Announces Retirement

By Brandon LittleJul 26, 2022 1:12 PM EDT
Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Cleveland, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal] Browns 22
Featured Content

Initial Roster Projection: Browns Push Bounds of Roster Construction

By Pete SmithJul 26, 2022 7:00 AM EDT
BBBD7233-79CD-4824-81B5-3D820C38B6AC
News

Browns Rookie WR David Bell on the PUP List

By Brandon LittleJul 22, 2022 12:34 PM EDT