Anthony Schwartz Exits Browns Practice With Injury

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Anthony Schwartz took an exit early from training camp day two. The second-year wideout out of Auburn appeared to have an issue with his left knee.

Schwartz took an exit from practice during a drill he was participating in. The speedy Schwartz was having his left knee stretched out with a trainer before leaving the field.

He was able to walk off of the field with the trainer. Losing Schwartz for an extended time would be a blow to the Browns, a team with a thin depth chart at the wide receiver position.

Schwartz should have the inside track to be the team’s third option when it comes to the wideout position. The Browns need a nice jump from the second-year player this season. As a rookie, Schwartz caught 10 passes for 135 yards. In week one Schwartz caught three passes for 69 yards against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jakeem Grant, Ja’Marcus Bradley, and rookie Michael Woods II are other players that could fill in for Schwartz. Donovan Peoples-Jones is second to Amari Cooper when it comes to filling out the position.

All off-season it has been rumored the Browns needed to add another player at the position. Will Fuller was talked about as a possible player that the Browns could look at, dating back to his time in Houston with Deshaun Watson.

At this time the severity is not known for Schwartz’s injury that made him leave the practice.

