Free Agent LB Anthony Walker Visiting Browns

The Cleveland Browns re-signed linebacker Malcolm Smith on Wednesday to help against the passing game and now appear to be turning their attention to the running game as free agent linebacker Anthony Walker visits the Browns on Thursday.

Walker was selected as a fifth round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft and has started for the Indianapolis Colts the last three seasons. He was a run stopping thumper paired with All-Pro Darius Leonard, who could do a little bit of everything.

25 years old in spite of the fact he's already been in the NFL four years, the former Northwestern Wildcat would play in the same role B.J. Goodson played for the Browns last season. The goal would be to have him shut down the run along with Sione Takitaki and nose tackle Andrew Billings, then come off the field for players like Malcolm Smith to be more equipped to defend against the pass.

Arguably even more specialized than Goodson as a pure run stopper, Walker is a hammer looking for a nail. He thrives going down hill. Not known for making too many plays in coverage, Walker had one interception in 2020, which came against the Browns, a game the Browns went on to win 32-23. That was the third interception of Walker's career.

Whether it's a player like Walker or re-signing Goodson, the Browns will have pretty much taken care of their linebacker position short of adding depth and players who can contribute on special teams, eliminating one more need ahead of the NFL Draft.

