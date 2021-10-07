Baker Mayfield Suffered Partially Torn Labrum

As reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Cleveland Browns quarterback suffered a partially torn labrum in his left shoulder on a tackle he made against the Houston Texans week two of the season.

Mayfield is wearing a harness on his left shoulder and has not missed any practice reps. At this point, there is no need for surgery. Hopefully, the injury will heal on its own and enable Mayfield to get back to full health. It's possible that if it doesn't heal properly or were to somehow worsen that it could require surgery, likely after the season.

Mayfield played poorly against the Minnesota Vikings, which has put additional focus on both Mayfield as a quarterback and the potential issues he may be dealing with due to the injury.

Neither Mayfield nor head coach Kevin Stefanski are allowing it to be an excuse or a distraction, putting all of the focus on simply performing better. Whenever Mayfield is asked about the shoulder, he notes, "It's still attached." When asked about whether the shoulder or the brace are impacting his throws, he says neither is a factor.

The Browns won in spite of Mayfield against the Vikings, which has them with a 3-1 record. This week, they go on the road to face the Los Angeles Chargers this week and Mayfield's entire focus is on simply playing better and executing the plays that are there.

He was grateful to get the win despite playing poorly, but clearly embarrassed and seems antsy to get back out there to put this game behind him.

