Browns C Ethan Pocic to Return From Injured Reserve Against Saints

Cleveland Browns will have their starting center back against the New Orleans Saints, as Ethan Pocic is set to return from the injured reserve.

Cleveland Browns will get a boost when they take on the New Orleans Saints on Christmas Eve. Center Ethan Pocic is returning after he was injured in week 11 against the Buffalo Bills, according to head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Cleveland's offense, including the running game, has suffered a loss in production since Pocic went down. Hjalte Froholdt has played out of position at center, and it has not worked out all that well.

Pocic was a free agent signing by the Browns this past offseason and was expected to be depth behind Nick Harris. Harris suffered a season-ending injury, Pocic stepped in and looked like a player he's never been before. This season has a grade of 83.0 according to Pro Football Focus, they have him as one of the top centers in the NFL.

The return will be Pocic's first time playing with Deshaun Watson, so that could be an interesting development to watch. Pocic is practicing this week, so they've got some time in there.

