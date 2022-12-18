WATCH: Browns Myles Garrett and Perrion Winfrey Imitate LeBron James and J.R. Smith After Sack

Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett and DT Perrion Winfrey got creative when they sacked Baltimore Ravens QB Tyler Huntley on Saturday.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey got a bit creative during the week 15 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

When the two collided with Tyler Huntley for a sack, they imitated the LeBron James and JR Smith moment from a Cleveland Cavaliers NBA Finals game.

Winfrey played LeBron, who question what Smith was doing as time ticked away. Garrett played the likes of Smith.

Winfrey picked up his first half sack of his career, while Garrett recorded number 13 on the season. From the sounds of Winfrey's Tweet, the two have had this planned for a bit.

Subscribe to Browns Digest on YouTube here.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.

Browns Myles Garrett Talks About the Defense's Improvement Following... Good Performance Against Ravens

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski Talks About Deshaun Watson's Home Debut,... Win Against Ravens

Former Cleveland Browns LT Joe Thomas Talks About Losing in his Career, Opens... up on Mental Health

Browns Could Sweep Remaining Four Games

Cleveland Browns Will Have a Different Look Against the Baltimore Ravens

Browns Place LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on Injured Reserve

AFC North Standings After Week 14: Ravens, Bengals Take Care of Business

Donovan Peoples-Jones Continues to Thrive Against Bengals, Posts Career High

Browns DE Myles Garrett Shuts Down Idea of Him Resting Shoulder With... Playoffs out of Reach

Browns QB Deshaun Watson Talks Progress Made in Second Game Back... Against Bengals

Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Gervon Dexter Sr., DT Florida

Player Spotlight: Cleveland Browns Newly Added WR Jaelon Darden

Myles Garrett Leading Defensive End Pro Bowl Votes

Myles Garrett, Joel Bitonio Among Browns Players on This Early All-Pro Team

Browns RB Nick Chubb a Finalist for an NFL Award

Browns Sign Veteran Linebacker, Place Sione Takitaki on Injured Reserve

Browns Donovan Peoples-Jones Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Must Watch: Tony Fields II Father Makes Diving Catch to Keep Touchdown Ball in... Houston

Browns Defense Under Joe Woods Becoming More Adaptable, Three Standout Performances Against Texans

Browns Joel Bitonio Among Nominees for Walter Payton Man of the Year Award

Bengals Playmaking TE Hayden Hurst Doubtful to Play Against Browns

Browns LB Sione Takitaki Suffered Season Ending Injury Against Texans

The Continuing Evolution of Donovan Peoples-Jones

Former Browns QB Josh Dobbs Signs With New Team