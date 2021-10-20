Browns’ Case Keenum: ‘I’m Built for This’

Case Keenum is not lacking the confidence going into Thursday night’s matchup with the Denver Broncos.



Case Keenum will be running the offense on Thursday night football, as he will start his first game with the Cleveland Browns. As already noted, Baker Mayfield will miss Thursday night’s game with a shoulder injury.

Going into the Broncos’ matchup Keenum is not lacking any confidence. In fact his confidence is glaring.

“I’m built for this. This is what I’ve done my whole career”.

Keenum is 6-for-13 in very limited action in his two years with the Browns organization.

“I feel very ready,” Keenum said Wednesday to the media. “I’ve been ready. You don’t have to get ready if you stay ready, and I’ve been ready since I got here. I’m excited”.

Interesting enough two years before coming a member of Cleveland Browns, Keenum spent the 2018 season with the Broncos. That season Keenum started all 16 games and amounted for 3,890 passing yards. There was 18 touchdown passes to 15 interceptions for Keenum on that season.

After that Keenum starter eight games for Washington in 2019.

The Browns’ backup quarterback, like many, know how tough Baker Mayfield is.

“It would take a freight train to take him out of the game, and I’m assuming that’s what it did,’’ Keenum said. “He’s a tough, tough dude”.

At the time it is unclear if Mayfield will miss just this one game. If the swelling goes down and there is less pain we very well could see Mayfield back next Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. For the time being the Browns are relying on Keenum in a spot that he says he is ready for.

