September 20, 2021
Cleveland Browns Waive WR Davion Davis, Sign Two To Practice Squad

The Cleveland Browns have cut Davion Davis and added a pair of players to their practice squad.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

The Cleveland Browns have made a few roster moves on Monday afternoon. Browns have waived wide receiver Davion Davis who was on the reserve/suspended list. Also, the team has signed tight end Miller Forristall and guard Tristen Hoge to the practice squad. Tackle Jordan Steckler was released from the practice squad.

Davis was suspended the first two games of the season for a past incident. This allowed the Browns to keep him around since he was placed on the suspended list. Interesting enough the, the Browns cut Davis while the team is dealing with some injured. Davis was very good for Cleveland in the preseason. 

There is a good chance that Jarvis Landry could miss some time and Odell Beckham Jr. has not made his season debut yet. Though, that debut could be coming very soon.

Forristall is a rookie tight end that played his college ball at Alabama. While with the Crimson Tide Forristall recorded 44 catches for 505 yards and five touchdowns. Forristall is listed at 6-foot-5 and 245 pounds. Un-drafted out of college, Forristall spent time with the Tennessee Titans practice squad.

Hoge attended BYU and was not drafted out of college. Originally had went to Notre Dame out of high school before transferring. The guard signed with the New York Jets after not being drafted and is listed at 6-foot-5 and 306 pounds.

These moves give the Browns some more bodies on the practice squad that could be of potential use if an injury occurs. Injuries are happening frequently, it would not be a surprise to see one of the two at some point this season. 

