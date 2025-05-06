Browns Digest

Browns' Dillon Gabriel Shockingly Predicted Exact Draft Pick Using Bird Call

Cleveland's new rookie quarterback has a unique ability.

Gavin Dorsey

Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) passes against Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Cody Simon (0) in the second half in the 2025 Rose Bowl college football quarterfinal game at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) passes against Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Cody Simon (0) in the second half in the 2025 Rose Bowl college football quarterfinal game at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The NFL Draft is full of unexpected twists and turns, shocking selections and puzzling slides. Almost no one knows what will happen when the three-day, seven-round event kicks off each year.

Thanks to the help of some birds, new Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel did.

In a video posted on Instagram by the NFL and the Browns, Gabriel is seen standing above a forest area near his home in Hawaii. The quarterback makes several bird sounds by cupping his hands to his mouth, resulting in similar responses from nearby birds. When asked what the birds said back to him, Gabriel gives a prediction for where he'd be selected in the upcoming NFL Draft.

"Cleveland Browns, 94," Gabriel said. "That's what he said."

One day later, surrounded by his family at a draft party, the Browns selected Gabriel with the No. 94 overall pick. He subsequently got his life-changing call from Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski, where the two exchanged excitement that Gabriel would be joining the franchise.

Gabriel spent the 2024 season at Oregon, where he led the Ducks to a 13-1 record, a Big Ten Championship and an appearance in the Rose Bowl.

While it's more likely that Stefanski, general manager Andrew Berry and the Browns organization told Gabriel ahead of time that they would take him with the No. 94 overall pick if he was still available, Gabriel was still able to show off a hidden talent that separates him from other NFL players.

Who knows? Maybe the Browns can develop some bird sound-related audibles that confuse opposing defenses as well.

Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage

feed

Published
Gavin Dorsey
GAVIN DORSEY

Gavin Dorsey is the Lead Writer for Northwestern Wildcats On SI and assists in covering a handful of other teams in the On SI network, including the Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Cavaliers, Cleveland Guardians, Houston Texans and Ohio State Buckeyes. Before joining On SI in February 2025, he wrote for the Star Tribune and Inside NU while broadcasting college sports for both radio and television. Dorsey is a graduate of Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism, where he also studied psychology. In his free time, he enjoys running and being outdoors. Dorsey is currently a freelance writer for the Associated Press, covering Chicago area sports teams.

Home/News