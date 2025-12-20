Cleveland Browns take Miami Hurricanes star in NFL mock draft

The Cleveland Browns are looking for ways to improve their football team in the 2026 NFL draft.

A player that could be of assistance is Miami Hurricanes offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa, who was the No. 4 overall pick in Sports Illustrated writer Daniel Flick's latest first-round mock draft.

"The Browns have many more pressing questions than who they’ll be drafting, starting with who’s making and coaching the pick," Flick wrote.

"Sports Illustrated NFL insider Albert Breer recently reported he believes Browns general manager Andrew Berry and coach Kevin Stefanski will get another year. If so, Cleveland can’t put all of its eggs in the rookie quarterback basket—and certainly not with its current roster. The Browns need to elevate the ecosystem around their quarterback. Adding Mauigoa, a strong, mauling right tackle who may kick inside to guard at the next level, is a good place to start.

Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa watches from the bench against NC State Wolfpack. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Hurricanes star could join Browns in 2026

The Browns need to do what they can to protect whoever is under center next season, whether it be Shedeur Sanders, Deshaun Watson, or somebody else. Mauigoa is a plug-and-play prospect that will start from week one onwards.

Every team needs a strong tackle to build a contender and Mauigoa could be that for the Browns. The only players taken ahead of him in the mock draft were Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese, who is considered to be the best defensive prospect in the draft, Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza, and Miami pass rusher Rueben Bain Jr.

Another offensive weapon could come as well

The Browns could also benefit from some offense, so it's a good thing they have two first-round picks this season. They will get a first-round pick from the Jacksonville Jaguars as a result of the Travis Hunter trade in the first round of last year's draft. They could go out and get another college football playoff hopeful but Flick thinks they will take Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston.

"After bolstering the offensive line with their first pick, the Browns continue building a supporting cast around the quarterback with Boston, a big-bodied weapon with tremendous ball skills," Flick wrote.

"Boston, who is 6' 4" and 210 pounds, is one of the draft’s best above-the-rim receivers, and he’s a quality route runner and competitor. Boston can win vertically, but his game is more predicated on physicality, instincts and post-catch playmaking rather than speed. He’d be a nice complement to Jerry Jeudy, who’s under contract through 2027."

Ultimately, the Browns need to boost their offense after their defense has performed quite well this season. If the offense can get some pieces that will improve the unit, Cleveland could be much closer to the playoffs next season.