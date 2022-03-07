Skip to main content

Browns Place Franchise Tag on TE David Njoku

The Cleveland Browns have placed the franchise tag on tight end David Njoku, which will keep him off the open market ahead of free agency which begins next week.

At the NFL Scouting Combine, Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry suggested that tight end David Njoku's best football was ahead of him. Monday, the Browns placed the franchise tag on the tight end, making it all but official that Njoku will remain with the team in 2022.

The two sides have until the middle of July to work out a deal. Njoku could simply sign the tender which is worth $11 million for this season.

The expectation is the two sides will work out a longer term extension. Njoku, who has expressed a desire to sign a long-term deal with the Browns, would like to secure his future. The Browns not only like Njoku as a player within their offense, but a long term deal would give them some flexibility in how they structure the contract.

Read More

It's certainly possible that a multi-year deal could simply be worth around $11 million or even more in the first season. Following the trends of deals Berry has negotiated, it's likely that the contract would escalate over the life of the contact coinciding with the increasing salary cap.

As an example, if the Browns signed Njoku to a three year, $33 million deal, but they might structure it so he gets $7 million in the first year, $11 million in the second and then $15 million in the third. That could give them some extra cap space to operate this year.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Browns and Njoku's agent have already been discussing a long-term deal. The Browns under Berry have not been inclined to use tags at all and certainly don't want to use them as a weapon. It's likely a vehicle to get a deal done to ensure the player is happy about the decision.

For now, Njoku is kept off the open market and it focuses the negotiations between his agent and the Browns.

David Njoku and Anthony Schwartz Film Room 2021 Week 1
News

Browns Place Franchise Tag on TE David Njoku

By Pete Smith4 minutes ago
Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis (5) evades Oregon State offensive lineman Joshua Gray (67) during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette. Cfb Purdue Vs Oregon State
Featured Content

Could Browns Select 1st Round Edge Rusher?

By Evan Crowell4 hours ago
jameson williams
Featured Content

Jameson Williams Firmly in Play for Browns

By Evan Crowell4 hours ago
Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jordan Davis (99) against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Combine Showcases Edge Talent, Highlights Defensive Tackle Concerns

By Pete SmithMar 6, 2022
Mar 3, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; San Diego State tight end Daniel Bellinger (TE03) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Mid to Late Round Values for Browns Offense at the Combine

By Pete SmithMar 5, 2022
10FE8335-8984-45CE-84B7-6CCADAC6B080
Featured Content

Uneven Wide Receiver Testing at Combine Doesn't Make Browns Decision Easier

By Pete SmithMar 4, 2022
10FE8335-8984-45CE-84B7-6CCADAC6B080
News

NFL Combine measurements for wide receivers

By Brandon LittleMar 3, 2022
Aug 27, 2020; Berea, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end Harrison Bryant (88) blocks defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during training camp at the Cleveland Browns training facility. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Free agent Olivier Vernon expects to be full strength for 2022 return

By Brandon LittleMar 3, 2022