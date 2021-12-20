Nick Mullens Remains Browns Starter As Mayfield, Keenum Remain on Reserve/COVID-19 List

The testing results came in for the Cleveland Browns on Monday and both of their quarterbacks remain on the reserve/COVID-19 list, so Nick Mullens will be leading the team against the Las Vegas Raiders.

When the game against the Las Vegas Raiders was moved to Monday, the Cleveland Browns were hoping to get a reprieve, potentially getting some badly needed help back from a lengthy reserve/COVID-19 list including at quarterback, but it didn't happen.

The Browns only got one player back from the Reserve/COVID-19 on Tuesday in safety John Johnson III. They had gotten guard Wyatt Teller back the day before, but that came on the same day they had to place Jadeveon Clowney on it.

So the Browns will roll with Nick Mullens at quarterback with Kyle Lauletta as the backup. Mullens has started 16 games in his NFL career, all with the San Francisco 49ers in a similar offense under Kyle Shanahan. That was part of the reason the Browns wanted him.

Mullens been on the Browns practice squad since the start of the season and got to have a practice to get prepared. He offers a similar style of quarterback play as Case Keenum. Limited arm strength, but a reasonably solid decision maker who can function within an offense.

The Browns also will be rolling with Alex Taylor and Blake Hance as their tackles, which may limit the passing game as much as the quarterback. The interior of Joel Bitonio, J.C. Tretter and Teller is still intact which is the stronger group and could enable the Browns to run the ball with Nick Chubb.

David Njoku and Harrison Bryant potentially being available at tight end could also help with the running game.

Win the game, the Browns are in 1st place in the AFC North. Lose and they are in last. Nick Mullens is going to be the guy leading them.

