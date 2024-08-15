Browns Have NFL's Most Top-Heavy Roster After Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Deal

The #Browns now have a league-high 13 players making over $10M per season, as @SpielbergerBrad noted:



- Deshaun Watson: $46M

- Myles Garrett: $25M

- Denzel Ward: $20.1M

- Amari Cooper: $20M

- Jerry Jeudy: $17.5M

- Joel Bitonio: $16M

- Jack Conklin: $15M

- Dalvin… https://t.co/CptLqfM5ME