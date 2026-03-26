Three Hypothetical Myles Garrett Trade Packages Browns Might Not Be Able To Ignore

The Cleveland Browns caused quite the stir on Wednesday evening when they reworked Myles Garrett’s contract.

The reigning Defensive Player of the Year has a no trade clause. However, the new contract restructure will make his deal tradeable throughout the offseason. Reworking Garrett’s deal did not create any cap space for the Browns in 2026, but it did create cap flexibility in the future, especially if the two sides mutually decide to explore a trade.

The Browns reportedly have no interest in trading Garrett, according to cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot. However, if the right offer came along, Browns general manager Andrew Berry might not be able to hang up the phone.

Let’s take a look at what a few trade packages could look like. Of course, all conversations would likely have to begin with at least two first-round picks.

Dallas Cowboys

Ahead of the 2017 NFL Draft, Myles Garrett publicly pleaded to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to trade up to No. 1 overall so he could play in Dallas.

Almost 10 years later, Jones could have the opportunity to pry Garrett away from the Browns.

The Cowboys almost traded a first and second-round pick to the Las Vegas Raiders for Maxx Crosby. Now, they could realistically get in on the action for Garrett.

Dallas would need to part with two first-round picks. They own No. 12 and No. 20 overall in 2026, and they also own their own first-round selections in 2027 and 2028, which the Browns would likely prefer.

On top of draft compensation, the Cowboys also have wide receiver George Pickens, who played under new Browns head coach Todd Monken at Georgia. After the Seattle Seahawks reset the wide receiver market by extending Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Jones could find himself in another highly-contested contract dispute.

Browns get: No. 12 overall in 2026, 2027 first-round pick, George Pickens

Cowboys get: Myles Garrett

Los Angeles Rams

The Rams are notorious for trading first-round picks. Could they try to go all-in on one more championship in the Sean McVay-Matthew Stafford era?



Similarly to the Cowboys, the Rams are dealing with a Puka Nacua contract extension. He’s one of the best receivers in the NFL, but he wound up in trouble again after allegedly biting a woman. The Rams already have Davante Adams, who caught 14 touchdowns in 14 starts for Los Angeles last season.

Browns get: No. 13 overall in 2026, 2027 first-round pick, Puka Nacua

Rams get: Myles Garrett, No. 146 overall in 2026, 2027 fifth-round pick

Philadelphia Eagles

Berry has a great relationship with the Eagles, his old employer. His twin brother, Adam, works in Philadelphia as well.

Remember, the Eagles won a Super Bowl with a dominant defensive line.

The Eagles have a disgruntled wide receiver in AJ Brown, who is a bit longer in the tooth than Nacua and Pickens, but would instantly be an upgrade in Cleveland.

Browns get: No. 23 overall, 2027 first-round pick, 2027 third-round pick, A.J.Brown

Eagles get: Myles Garrett, 2027 fifth-round pick

What makes these hypothetical packages enticing for the Browns?

If the Browns decided to trade Garrett, they’d create a big hole on their top-ranked defense, which would take a huge step back. In the event that the Browns ended Garrett’s chapter in Cleveland, they also could decide to turn the page on superstar cornerback Denzel Ward.

That means the Browns would have two big needs defensively, while still needing a left tackle, wide receiver and quarterback offensively.

But landing Pickens or Nacua in a hypothetical trade for Garrett would alleviate one of Cleveland’s biggest offensive needs. The Browns would be able to use the first-round picks on a left tackle, a premium pass rusher and ultimately, a quarterback in the 2027 NFL Draft class.